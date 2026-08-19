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Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription

Amazon makes Alexa+ free on Fire TV devices in the US, removing the monthly fee and Prime requirement for smart voice search.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription

Amazon announced Wednesday that its artificial intelligence assistant, Alexa+, is now free for all compatible Fire TV users in the United States, removing the requirement to hold an Amazon Prime membership. Non-Prime users previously paid $19.99 per month to access the upgraded voice system. The company is rolling out the upgrade automatically to eligible hardware, including current Fire TV Sticks, the Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember smart TVs, and supported television sets from Panasonic and Hisense.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon drops the $19.99 monthly fee for Alexa+ on supported Fire TV hardware.
  • Users do not need an Amazon Prime membership to access conversational voice search on their television screens.
  • Eligible devices receive the update automatically without extra app downloads or setup.
  • Advanced capabilities like Alexa Routines and Echo speaker access still require a paid plan or Prime account.

Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users

How the Upgraded Voice Assistant Works on Fire TV

Amazon first introduced Alexa+ as an advanced conversational model capable of understanding natural speech without rigid voice commands. On Fire TV, the system helps viewers find movies and shows through descriptive phrases. For example, viewers can ask for top-rated action movies and then follow up by asking for titles released in the last two years without repeating the full prompt.

The assistant can also answer questions about actors appearing in a specific scene, pull up connected home security camera feeds on the display, and adjust smart lights. Amazon reports that Fire TV owners converse with Alexa+ almost twice as much compared to the older version of Alexa.

Supported Hardware and Subscription Details

The free rollout applies directly to current streaming devices that run Fire TV operating software. Users owning supported Fire TV Stick models, the Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV edition smart televisions will receive the update in stages.

While basic TV controls and conversational search cost nothing on Fire TV, Amazon still reserves specific tools for paying subscribers. Accessing Alexa+ on Echo smart speakers, using automated Alexa Routines, and viewing detailed Ring camera events continue to require an active Prime membership or a standalone Alexa+ subscription.

Amazon plans to expand the service to more regions and devices in the coming months, following rollouts in international markets such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and parts of Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription to use Alexa+ on Fire TV?

A1. No. Amazon now offers Alexa+ on compatible Fire TV devices without requiring an active Prime membership.

Q2. How much did Alexa+ cost for non-Prime members before this update?

A2. Amazon previously charged non-Prime customers $19.99 per month to use the assistant.

Q3. Which devices support the free Alexa+ update?

A3. Compatible models include current-generation Fire TV Sticks, the Fire TV Cube, Amazon Ember smart TVs, and select third-party smart TVs from brands like Hisense and Panasonic.

Q4. Do users have to download a new app to get Alexa+ on their TV?

A4. No app download is necessary because Amazon delivers the update automatically to supported devices.

Q5. Is Alexa+ free on Amazon Echo speakers too?

A5. No. Using Alexa+ on Echo smart speakers still requires an Amazon Prime subscription or a paid Alexa+ plan.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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