Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond Buybacks Squeeze Short Sellers

Bitcoin climbed past $68,000 on Wednesday as fresh cash liquidity from the U.S. Department of the Treasury lifted market confidence and forced derivative traders to close out losing bets. The sudden price climb caused approximately $1.4 billion worth of short positions to liquidate across crypto exchanges within hours. Market data revealed that bearish investors suffered steep losses after the price broke out from a multi-week consolidation range between $59,000 and $67,000.

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin traded above $68,000, reaching its highest level in nearly two months.

The market rally wiped out over $1.4 billion in leveraged short contracts across major trading venues.

The U.S. Treasury doubled its buyback operations for long-dated government bonds to at least $4 billion per round.

Falling government bond yields helped revive investor demand for digital assets.

Treasury Liquidity Boosts Digital Asset Markets

The main catalyst for the upward price movement originated in the government bond market. The U.S. Treasury confirmed plans to raise the cap on debt repurchase operations for 10-year to 30-year securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. These operations will continue through early November.

When the government repurchases its own securities, it injects cash directly into commercial banks and dealers, which lowers bond yields. As long-term yields pulled back from multi-year peaks, global investors shifted capital back into non-yielding assets, including cryptocurrencies and tech equities. For Indian crypto market participants who track international money flows, this liquidity change explains why global macroeconomic decisions directly affect token prices in domestic rupees.

Short Squeeze Clears Bearish Trades

Data from crypto derivatives tracking platforms showed that short positions accounted for roughly 90 percent of the total liquidations recorded during the rally. A short position is a trade where an investor borrows crypto and sells it, expecting to buy it back at a cheaper rate later.

When the price suddenly shoots upward, exchanges automatically close these trades by buying back Bitcoin to prevent defaults. This forced buying action creates a chain reaction, pushing market prices even higher in a short period. Ether and other alternative tokens also saw steady upward movement, climbing between 5 percent and 9 percent on higher daily spot trading volume.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why did Bitcoin climb above $68,000 today?

A1. Bitcoin gained price momentum after the U.S. government expanded its bond repurchase program, which lowered bond yields and encouraged investors to move capital into risk assets.

Q2. What does a short liquidation mean in crypto trading?

A2. A short liquidation occurs when a trader borrows money to bet on a price decline, but the price moves up instead, prompting the exchange to automatically close the trade to prevent further losses.