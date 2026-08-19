News

Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond Buybacks Squeeze Short Sellers

Bitcoin crosses $68,000 as U.S. Treasury doubles bond buybacks, causing $1.4 billion in short liquidations across cryptocurrency derivative markets.

By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond Buybacks Squeeze Short Sellers

Bitcoin climbed past $68,000 on Wednesday as fresh cash liquidity from the U.S. Department of the Treasury lifted market confidence and forced derivative traders to close out losing bets. The sudden price climb caused approximately $1.4 billion worth of short positions to liquidate across crypto exchanges within hours. Market data revealed that bearish investors suffered steep losses after the price broke out from a multi-week consolidation range between $59,000 and $67,000.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin traded above $68,000, reaching its highest level in nearly two months.
  • The market rally wiped out over $1.4 billion in leveraged short contracts across major trading venues.
  • The U.S. Treasury doubled its buyback operations for long-dated government bonds to at least $4 billion per round.
  • Falling government bond yields helped revive investor demand for digital assets.

Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond

Treasury Liquidity Boosts Digital Asset Markets

The main catalyst for the upward price movement originated in the government bond market. The U.S. Treasury confirmed plans to raise the cap on debt repurchase operations for 10-year to 30-year securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. These operations will continue through early November.

When the government repurchases its own securities, it injects cash directly into commercial banks and dealers, which lowers bond yields. As long-term yields pulled back from multi-year peaks, global investors shifted capital back into non-yielding assets, including cryptocurrencies and tech equities. For Indian crypto market participants who track international money flows, this liquidity change explains why global macroeconomic decisions directly affect token prices in domestic rupees.

Short Squeeze Clears Bearish Trades

Data from crypto derivatives tracking platforms showed that short positions accounted for roughly 90 percent of the total liquidations recorded during the rally. A short position is a trade where an investor borrows crypto and sells it, expecting to buy it back at a cheaper rate later.

When the price suddenly shoots upward, exchanges automatically close these trades by buying back Bitcoin to prevent defaults. This forced buying action creates a chain reaction, pushing market prices even higher in a short period. Ether and other alternative tokens also saw steady upward movement, climbing between 5 percent and 9 percent on higher daily spot trading volume.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why did Bitcoin climb above $68,000 today?

A1. Bitcoin gained price momentum after the U.S. government expanded its bond repurchase program, which lowered bond yields and encouraged investors to move capital into risk assets.

Q2. What does a short liquidation mean in crypto trading?

A2. A short liquidation occurs when a trader borrows money to bet on a price decline, but the price moves up instead, prompting the exchange to automatically close the trade to prevent further losses.

Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription
Spotify Brings Running Mode to Android Devices for Premium Subscribers
Universities Allow Students to Pay Tuition Fees Using PayPal and Venmo
Sony Reboots Multiplayer Hunters Gathering Following Player Backlash
Amazon Expands Prime Air Drone Deliveries to 500 US Cities
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Anthropic Allows Claude AI to Read
Anthropic Allows Claude AI to Read and Send Gmail Messages Without Prompt Confirmation
By Vishal Jain
OtterBox and Astropad Signal iPhone 17 Pro Cases Fit iPhone 18 Pro
OtterBox and Astropad Signal iPhone 17 Pro Cases Fit iPhone 18 Pro
By Tyler Cook
Microsoft Fixes Flaw Where Hidden Text Prompts Force Copilot To Leak Private Data
Microsoft Fixes Flaw Where Hidden Text Prompts Force Copilot To Leak Private Data
By Mahak Aggarwal
Apple Leaks Dozens of Upcoming Devices in Latest macOS Beta Update
Apple Leaks Dozens of Upcoming Devices in Latest macOS Beta Update
By Aditi Sharma
Hyundai Motor India Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 1% Starting September 2026
Hyundai Motor India Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 1% Starting September 2026
By Lakshmi Narayanan
mazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India
Amazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like