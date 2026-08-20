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Samsung Schedules August 27 Galaxy Event to Expand Flagship S26 Lineup

Samsung schedules an online Galaxy Event on August 27 to introduce a new phone to the Galaxy S26 family, likely the Galaxy S26 FE.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Samsung Schedules August 27 Galaxy Event to Expand Flagship S26 Lineup

Samsung announced an online event for August 27 to introduce a new addition to its flagship Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup. The broadcast starts at 5:30 p.m. IST (9:00 p.m. KST) on Samsung.com and the company’s YouTube channel. While the South Korean manufacturer did not name the phone outright, industry sources and regulatory listings indicate the company will unveil the Galaxy S26 FE (Fan Edition). Samsung stated that the new device aims to bring core Galaxy S26 experiences, including camera systems and built-in artificial intelligence tools, to more buyers.

Contents

Key takeaways

  • Samsung hosts a virtual Galaxy Event on August 27 at 5:30 p.m. IST.
  • The company plans to introduce a new handset to the Galaxy S26 family, expected to be the Galaxy S26 FE.
  • The phone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • It runs on Samsung’s 3-nanometer Exynos 2500 processor paired with an Xclipse 950 graphics unit.
  • Leaked hardware points to a 50MP main camera, a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging, and seven years of software support.

Samsung Schedules August 27 Galaxy Event

Expected Hardware and Processing Specifications

Samsung launched the primary Galaxy S26 series earlier this year. The Fan Edition model serves as a lower-cost option within the lineup, maintaining premium features while adjusting select parts to lower retail pricing.

Recent regulatory listings and Google Play Console entries under model number SM-S741U reveal key hardware details. The phone runs on an Exynos 2500 deca-core processor built on a 3-nanometer architecture, paired with Samsung’s Xclipse 950 graphics unit. The handset includes 8GB of RAM and storage choices of 128GB and 256GB.

On the front, the phone carries a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 by 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. It uses an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ front protection, and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The chassis measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs 193 grams.

Camera Setup and Software Support

The upcoming model includes a triple rear camera arrangement:

  • A 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS).
  • A 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view.
  • An 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS.
  • A 12-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies.

A 4,900mAh battery powers the smartphone, paired with 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It operates on the Android 17 operating system with One UI 9 out of the box. Samsung plans to offer seven full years of Android operating system and security updates for the handset.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When is the Samsung Galaxy August 2026 event taking place?

A1. Samsung will host the virtual launch event on August 27, 2026, starting at 5:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Q2. Which device is Samsung unveiling at the event?

A2. The company is preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 FE as the newest phone in its Galaxy S26 lineup.

Q3. Where can users watch the live stream of the launch?

A3. Viewers can watch the live broadcast directly on Samsung’s official website and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Q4. Which processor powers the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE?

A4. The device is expected to run Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chipset built on a 3-nanometer process.

Q5. How many years of software updates will the phone get?

A5. Samsung will provide seven years of Android operating system updates and security patches.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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