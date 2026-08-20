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Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, has filed a new application for a satellite license in India to address government security requirements.

By Gauri
3 Min Read
Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, submitted a fresh application to the Department of Telecommunications for a permit to offer satellite broadband services in India. This move follows ongoing discussions with Indian regulators about ownership and security requirements. The company aims to obtain the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Starlink reapplied for a satellite broadband license in India.
  • The company is working to meet government security compliance rules.
  • The Department of Telecommunications is reviewing the application.
  • Market entry depends on clearing data and security regulations.

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, operates Starlink. It uses thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide internet access to remote locations. To function in India, any company must hold a GMPCS license. This permit allows the provision of voice and data services via satellite.

Previous discussions between Starlink and the Indian government involved questions about data storage and ownership structure. The government mandates that international satellite operators meet specific security standards to protect user data. The company is now providing the required information to align with these domestic policies.

The Indian satellite communication sector has several active players. Reliance Jio and Eutelsat OneWeb already hold spectrum and licenses. These companies plan to offer internet services to regions where fiber cable connectivity is difficult to build. Starlink faces competition from these firms. The approval process for Starlink remains under evaluation by the Department of Telecommunications. The regulator examines the proposal to confirm it adheres to local laws.

A1. The company reapplied to provide updated information regarding ownership and security compliance. This ensures the proposal meets the rules set by the Department of Telecommunications for satellite operators.

Q2. What is a GMPCS license?

A2. A Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license is a permit required by the Indian government for companies that wish to offer voice and data services through satellite technology.

Q3. Who are the main competitors for Starlink in the Indian satellite market?

A3. Major competitors include Reliance Jio Satellite Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb. Both companies have already received the necessary permits to operate in the country.

Q4. When will Starlink start services in India?

A4. The timeline for service rollout depends on the approval of the license by the government and the final allocation of spectrum. The Department of Telecommunications has not provided a specific date for the approval.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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