KRAFTON Ad Platform India Launches Operations to Manage In-Game BGMI Ads

KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India), an arm of South Korean firm NEPTUNE, announced the start of its advertising business in India on Thursday. The company, set up in April 2026 after South Korean video game maker KRAFTON Inc. bought a majority stake in NEPTUNE in April 2025, has partnered with KRAFTON to manage all advertising operations for the popular battle royale mobile game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). The local operations team will handle everything from ad inventory planning and design to live campaign delivery and operational management across the country.

Key Takeaways

KADP India officially enters the Indian ad-tech sector after its establishment in April 2026.

The entity will manage in-game advertising and inventory planning for BGMI.

BGMI currently holds a user base of more than 260 million cumulative players in India.

The platform aims to expand beyond BGMI to partner with other Indian digital media networks.

Expanding Ad Operations in Indian Mobile Gaming

KRAFTON introduced BGMI to Indian mobile users in 2021. Over the past five years, the title has amassed more than 260 million cumulative downloads by providing localized maps, events, and gameplay features. The game has previously run commercial campaigns with major Indian brands. Automotive and beverage makers such as Royal Enfield (Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650), Mahindra (BE 6 electric SUV), Hero MotoCorp (Xtreme 160R 4V and 125R), and PepsiCo (Sting energy drink) have run in-game virtual assets and sponsorships within the game.

KADP India now plans to build on this framework. Krishna Kant Singh, Sales Lead at KADP India, stated that the company wants to turn advertising into an authentic part of the player experience instead of an interruption, while giving brands clear metrics on their campaign performance.

Wider Media Expansion Plans

While BGMI serves as the foundation for the business launch, KADP India intends to broaden its reach beyond battle royale gaming. The company will use NEPTUNE ad-tech software to build ad management partnerships with a variety of digital publishers and media networks in India. The primary goal is to help advertisers target the country’s growing online user base through measurable, data-backed promotional campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is KRAFTON Ad Platform India?

A1. KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India) is the Indian subsidiary of South Korea-based ad-tech company NEPTUNE, which is owned by video game publisher KRAFTON Inc.

Q2. What role will KADP India play in BGMI?

A2. KADP India will manage all advertising inventory design, ad delivery, and live operational management for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

Q3. How many registered users does BGMI have in India?

A3. BGMI has accumulated more than 260 million players across India since its launch in 2021.

Q4. Which major brands have run advertising campaigns inside BGMI?

A4. Major brands that have collaborated with BGMI include Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra, and PepsiCo.

Q5. Will KADP India manage ads only for BGMI?

A5. No, the company plans to partner with other digital media platforms across India alongside its work on BGMI.