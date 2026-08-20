NewsGaming

KRAFTON Ad Platform India Launches Operations to Manage In-Game BGMI Ads

KRAFTON Ad Platform India launches to manage ad operations for BGMI and expand ad-tech services across digital media platforms in India.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
KRAFTON Ad Platform India Launches Operations

KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India), an arm of South Korean firm NEPTUNE, announced the start of its advertising business in India on Thursday. The company, set up in April 2026 after South Korean video game maker KRAFTON Inc. bought a majority stake in NEPTUNE in April 2025, has partnered with KRAFTON to manage all advertising operations for the popular battle royale mobile game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). The local operations team will handle everything from ad inventory planning and design to live campaign delivery and operational management across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • KADP India officially enters the Indian ad-tech sector after its establishment in April 2026.
  • The entity will manage in-game advertising and inventory planning for BGMI.
  • BGMI currently holds a user base of more than 260 million cumulative players in India.
  • The platform aims to expand beyond BGMI to partner with other Indian digital media networks.

Expanding Ad Operations in Indian Mobile Gaming

KRAFTON introduced BGMI to Indian mobile users in 2021. Over the past five years, the title has amassed more than 260 million cumulative downloads by providing localized maps, events, and gameplay features. The game has previously run commercial campaigns with major Indian brands. Automotive and beverage makers such as Royal Enfield (Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650), Mahindra (BE 6 electric SUV), Hero MotoCorp (Xtreme 160R 4V and 125R), and PepsiCo (Sting energy drink) have run in-game virtual assets and sponsorships within the game.

KADP India now plans to build on this framework. Krishna Kant Singh, Sales Lead at KADP India, stated that the company wants to turn advertising into an authentic part of the player experience instead of an interruption, while giving brands clear metrics on their campaign performance.

Wider Media Expansion Plans

While BGMI serves as the foundation for the business launch, KADP India intends to broaden its reach beyond battle royale gaming. The company will use NEPTUNE ad-tech software to build ad management partnerships with a variety of digital publishers and media networks in India. The primary goal is to help advertisers target the country’s growing online user base through measurable, data-backed promotional campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is KRAFTON Ad Platform India?

A1. KRAFTON Ad Platform India (KADP India) is the Indian subsidiary of South Korea-based ad-tech company NEPTUNE, which is owned by video game publisher KRAFTON Inc.

Q2. What role will KADP India play in BGMI?

A2. KADP India will manage all advertising inventory design, ad delivery, and live operational management for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

Q3. How many registered users does BGMI have in India?

A3. BGMI has accumulated more than 260 million players across India since its launch in 2021.

Q4. Which major brands have run advertising campaigns inside BGMI?

A4. Major brands that have collaborated with BGMI include Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra, and PepsiCo.

Q5. Will KADP India manage ads only for BGMI?

A5. No, the company plans to partner with other digital media platforms across India alongside its work on BGMI.

Indian smartphone buyers want AI features and better battery life, says Amazon survey
Google Offers Free One-Year AI Plus Plan and Study Tools for Indian College Students
Indian Small Business Founders Turn to AI Tools to Manage Festive Season Rush
96% of Indian Creators Say Creative AI Expands Audience and Business, Adobe Report Shows
Meta Introduces New AI Tools for Small Business Analytics and Ad Planning
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India
Next Article Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G Prepares for India Launch in September With Interactive Rear Lighting Panel Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G Prepares for India Launch in September With Interactive Rear Lighting Panel
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

ASUS Introduces VM240 AiO Desktop and New Computing Accessories in India
ASUS Introduces VM240 AiO Desktop and New Computing Accessories in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G Prepares for India Launch in September With Interactive Rear Lighting Panel
Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G Prepares for India Launch in September With Interactive Rear Lighting Panel
By Aditi Sharma
Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India
Starlink Reapplies For Satellite Internet Permit In India
By Gauri
Samsung Schedules August 27 Galaxy Event to Expand Flagship S26 Lineup
Samsung Schedules August 27 Galaxy Event to Expand Flagship S26 Lineup
By Mahak Aggarwal
Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond Buybacks Squeeze Short Sellers
Bitcoin Breaks Past USD 68,000 as Treasury Bond Buybacks Squeeze Short Sellers
By Mahak Aggarwal
Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription
Amazon Makes AI Alexa+ Free for Fire TV Users Without Prime Subscription
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like