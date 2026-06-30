Bentley Motors Partners with Capgemini to Advance Digital Manufacturing

British luxury car manufacturer Bentley Motors has selected Capgemini as its digital transformation lead to modernise its manufacturing technology and back-office systems. Announced on June 29, the collaboration focuses on using data and artificial intelligence to support Bentley’s Beyond100+ strategic vision. Capgemini will integrate digital infrastructure and systems at Bentley’s manufacturing facility, known as the Dream Factory, located in Crewe, United Kingdom. The initiative intends to speed up business decisions, reduce operational complexity, and improve data management across the automotive brand.

Key Takeaways

Capgemini becomes the main digital transformation partner for Bentley Motors.

The project focuses on integrating AI and data architecture at the Crewe factory in the UK.

The collaboration aims to streamline manufacturing processes and back-office operations.

Improved data analytics will support sales, marketing, and commercial campaigns.

The partnership aims to lower operational costs while improving employee technology adoption.

Modernising the Crewe Dream Factory

Bentley Motors, an established luxury automotive brand founded in 1919 and headquartered in England, is updating its production site to focus on personalised and sustainable vehicle assembly. Capgemini, a global technology and business transformation firm with over 420,000 employees across 50 countries, will manage the operational infrastructure. Capgemini reported global revenues of 22.5 billion Euros for 2025.

The technology rollout covers multiple areas of Bentley’s business operations. Capgemini plans to shift traditional information technology services toward user-centric operations to improve daily workflows for factory staff. By building clear data structures, the car maker aims to establish precise ownership of data points, which helps teams identify manufacturing issues quickly.

Rob Pears, the UK Head of Manufacturing, Automotive and Life Sciences at Capgemini, stated that the company will use its experience in complex enterprise systems to help Bentley update its operations. Axel Dewitz, Member of the Board for Finance and IT at Bentley Motors, noted that the transition is moving forward smoothly and supports the long-term agility of the brand.

The project also targets commercial operations. Capgemini will deploy analytics tools to help Bentley study customer insights, allowing the marketing teams to adjust sales campaigns based on direct market data. Additionally, the companies will look for ways to lower overall production costs by removing redundant software systems and automating repetitive supply chain tracking tasks.

FAQs

Q1. What is the main purpose of the partnership between Bentley and Capgemini?

A1. Capgemini is serving as the digital transformation lead for Bentley Motors. The company is setting up new data systems and AI tools to upgrade manufacturing technology, link back-office operations, and make business decisions faster.

Q2. Where is Bentley building its digital production hub?

A2. The digital systems are being deployed at Bentley’s main production facility, called the Dream Factory, which is located in Crewe, United Kingdom.

Q3. How will this technology update affect Bentley’s marketing and sales?

A3. The collaboration introduces advanced customer and commercial insights. Bentley will use improved data analytics and artificial intelligence to refine its sales strategies, advertising campaigns, and marketing activities.

Q4. What specific operational changes will Capgemini introduce for Bentley employees?

A4. Capgemini is updating IT service operations to move away from basic technical repair services. The new model focuses on reliable, user-centric IT support to help factory employees learn and use new digital tools easily.