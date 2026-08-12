Vivo S2 Sales Begin in India Starting at Rs 39,999 with Instant Cashback and Free Warranty Offers

Vivo India has officially started sales for the vivo S2 smartphone across online and offline retail stores in India. The new device comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the base variant. Buyers can purchase the handset through the official Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retail outlets nationwide. To attract buyers, the company is providing up to 10 percent instant bank cashback, zero down payment EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, extended warranty options, and bundled Jio cloud storage.

Key Takeaways

Vivo S2 prices start at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Launch offers include up to 10 percent instant bank discount, 15 months no-cost EMI, and 1-year free extended warranty.

Features a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor with a 7,050mAh battery and 44W charging.

Comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Pricing and Launch Offers

The vivo S2 comes in two memory options for Indian customers. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs 39,999. The higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at Rs 44,999. Buyers can choose from three color choices: Silk White, Sapphire Blue, and Regal Bronze.

During the initial sale period, customers can get up to 10 percent instant cashback using select credit and debit cards from SBI Card, HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, YES BANK, BOBCARD, and DBS, as well as UPI payment options. Vivo is offering up to 15 months of zero down payment options through partner financial institutes and a 10 percent V-Upgrade exchange bonus. Mainline buyers receive a 1-year free extended warranty for early purchases, along with a 40 percent discount on V-Shield screen damage protection starting at Rs 960. Additionally, buyers receive 5,000GB of Jio Cloud storage for 18 months, which includes access to Google Gemini Pro.

Design and Display Specifications

The phone carries a slim profile with curved edges. The Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze variants measure 7.99 mm in thickness and weigh around 197 grams, while the Silk White option measures 8.10 mm thick and weighs 199 grams.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak local brightness of 3,000 nits. It includes 4,320Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain during low-light use. For protection, the device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering defense against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Hardware Performance and Camera Features

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the virtual RAM using available storage. The phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo promises three years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches for this device.

A 7,050mAh battery powers the unit, supported by 44W fast wired charging. For photography, the rear panel houses a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both front and rear setups support 4K video recording. Additional hardware features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an infrared blaster, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of vivo S2 in India?

A1. The vivo S2 starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs 44,999.

Q2. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of vivo S2?

A2. The phone packs a 7,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Q3. What processor powers the vivo S2?

A3. The handset uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor.

Q4. Is the vivo S2 water resistant?

A4. Yes, the device has IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Q5. Where can buyers purchase the vivo S2 in India?

A5. The smartphone is available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail stores across India.