Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India

Amkette launched its latest wireless accessory, the Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard, in India on Saturday. Amkette is an Indian computer hardware and consumer electronics brand known for manufacturing PC peripherals and digital accessories. The new multi-device keyboard allows users to connect up to four devices at the same time and features a dedicated dock to hold smartphones or tablets. Priced at Rs 999, the device targets students and working professionals who switch between laptops, tablets, and phones during daily tasks.

Key Takeaways

Quad-device connectivity lets users pair up to three Bluetooth devices and one device using a 2.4GHz USB nano receiver.

Features an integrated slot to prop up smartphones and tablets for better multi-screen viewing.

Includes a 400 mAh rechargeable battery with Type-C charging port and auto-sleep mode.

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS systems using a dedicated OS switch key.

Comes with a 100-key full-size layout with low-profile keys and 12 multimedia shortcuts.

Design and Multi-Device Connectivity

The main highlight of the Amkette Optimus 2 is its quad-device connectivity capability. Users can connect three devices via Bluetooth and one device using the included 2.4GHz USB nano receiver. The keyboard features four physical switching keys labelled BT1, BT2, BT3, and 2.4G. Pressing these dedicated buttons allows immediate transition between a Windows PC, a Mac, an iPad, or an Android phone.

The built-in device dock positioned above the key layout holds mobile phones or small tablets. This built-in slot keeps secondary screens at a readable angle, helping users check notifications or take video calls without buying extra phone stands.

Specs and Battery Performance

Amkette built the Optimus 2 with a 100-key full-size layout featuring chocolate-style low-profile keys. The keys come with UV-coated legends to protect the letters from wearing off over time. For typing noise, the low-profile design ensures quiet keystrokes suited for library or office environments.

The keyboard packs 12 dedicated multimedia shortcut keys along with a Function Lock feature. Pressing Fn + Esc toggles the top row between standard F1–F12 function keys and media controls. A dedicated OS switch key automatically maps keyboard shortcuts based on the active operating system, whether it is Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android.

Powering the device is an integrated 400 mAh rechargeable battery charged via a USB Type-C port. The keyboard includes an auto-sleep feature that activates after 10 minutes of idle time to conserve power, waking up quickly upon typing. The wireless connection works up to a range of 10 meters.

Price and Availability

The Amkette Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard carries a launch price tag of Rs 999 in India. Buyers can purchase the accessory in two color options: Black and Blue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Amkette Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard in India?

A1. The Amkette Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard costs Rs 999 in India at launch.

Q2. How many devices can connect to the Amkette Optimus 2 at once?

A2. The keyboard connects to four devices simultaneously, using three Bluetooth channels and one 2.4GHz USB receiver channel.

Q3. Does the Amkette Optimus 2 use replaceable AAA batteries?

A3. No, it has a built-in 400 mAh rechargeable battery that recharges via a USB Type-C cable.

Q4. Is the Amkette Optimus 2 compatible with Mac laptops and iPads?

A4. Yes, the keyboard works across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS operating systems with dedicated OS shortcut mapping.