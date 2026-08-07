Xiaomi Introduces Mijia Sub Brand to Expand Home and Lifestyle Product Lineup in India

Xiaomi India today announced the launch of its dedicated home and lifestyle sub-brand, Mijia by Xiaomi, marking its 12th year of operations in the country. The new sub-brand joins Xiaomi, REDMI, and POCO under the company’s local portfolio. The move aims to strengthen the “Home” segment of Xiaomi’s global “Human x Car x Home” strategy, which connects personal devices and smart home products via Xiaomi HyperOS. Under the Mijia branding, Xiaomi plans to scale up its presence in existing home categories, such as air purifiers, and enter the large appliances market in India.

Key Takeaways

Xiaomi launched the Mijia sub-brand in India on August 7, 2026, marking 12 years in the Indian market.

Mijia, which translates to “Mi Home,” will house future smart home devices, lifestyle products, and large home appliances.

The new brand complements Xiaomi’s existing portfolio comprising Xiaomi (flagship), REDMI, and POCO.

Existing products like air purifiers will expand alongside new home appliance launches under the Mijia name.

Expanding the Home Ecosystem in India

Xiaomi entered the Indian market in 2014 primarily as a smartphone seller. Over the past decade, the consumer electronics company built up a portfolio including Smart TVs, tablets, and AIoT products. The introduction of Mijia allows Xiaomi to separate its core personal tech lineup from its growing home ecosystem.

The company previously introduced its global “Human x Car x Home” framework in 2023. While smartphones, tablets, and wearables build out the “Human” aspect, the Mijia brand will directly handle the “Home” division in India.

Sudhin Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India, stated that bringing Mijia to the market allows the company to make its connected setup more intuitive and accessible for Indian households. Moving forward, all future lifestyle products and major home appliances sold by the company in India will carry the “Mijia by Xiaomi” branding.

Globally, Xiaomi Group operates one of the largest consumer AIoT platforms. The company reported 943.7 million connected smart devices on its platform as of March 31, 2025, excluding smartphones and laptops. In March 2025, Xiaomi recorded approximately 718.8 million global monthly active users across its smartphones and tablets. The expansion into large Indian appliances under Mijia marks a direct effort to capture a larger share of the Indian smart home market.

FAQs

Q1. What is Mijia by Xiaomi?

A1. Mijia, which means “Mi Home,” is Xiaomi’s dedicated sub-brand focused on smart home items, lifestyle products, and large appliances.

Q2. What products will be sold under the Mijia brand in India?

A2. Future Xiaomi home products, including air purifiers, smart home gadgets, and upcoming large home appliances, will carry the Mijia by Xiaomi branding.

Q3. How does Mijia fit into Xiaomi’s brand setup in India?

A3. Mijia becomes the fourth major brand under Xiaomi Group in India, operating alongside Xiaomi (flagship), REDMI, and POCO.

Q4. When was the Mijia sub-brand announced in India?

A4. Xiaomi officially announced the introduction of the Mijia sub-brand in India on August 7, 2026.