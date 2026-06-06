Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, and Specifications

Xiaomi India expanded its premium home entertainment lineup by launching the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series. The consumer electronics manufacturer designed this new television portfolio to bring advanced display technology and smart capabilities to mainstream buyers. Available in four distinct screen sizes, the smart TVs integrate Full Array Mini LED hardware with localized backlighting control, HDR10+, and Amazon Fire TV platform integration. The series will officially go on sale across India starting June 11, 2026, offering competitive introductory pricing across online and offline retail channels.

Key Takeaways

Multiple Sizes: Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants.

Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. Affordable Pricing: The lineup starts at a limited-time promotional price of Rs 29,999.

The lineup starts at a limited-time promotional price of Rs 29,999. Display Panels: Utilizes Quantum MagiQ QD Mini LED tech with up to 512 local dimming zones.

Utilizes Quantum MagiQ QD Mini LED tech with up to 512 local dimming zones. Smart Platform: Ships with built-in Fire TV, supporting over 12,000 applications.

Ships with built-in Fire TV, supporting over 12,000 applications. Gaming Features: Provides a 120Hz Game Booster mode on the 55-inch and larger models.

Display Performance and Visual Specifications

The series relies on Quantum Dot Full Array Mini LED backlighting to improve picture quality. By placing hundreds of miniature LEDs across the entire back panel instead of the edges, the television achieves uniform light distribution. Xiaomi paired this hardware with its Quantum MagiQ system, combining QLED color reproduction with precise backlight illumination. The 43-inch base variant features 36 independent local dimming zones, while the top-end 75-inch model scales up to 104 dimming zones. The 65-inch variant can scale even higher up to 512 local dimming zones depending on scene demands, dropping screen flicker to reduce eye strain.

The 4K Ultra HD panels support a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160 pixels alongside a 178-degree viewing angle. For color accuracy, the series covers 93 percent of the DCI-P3 cinema-grade color gamut and processes 1.07 billion colors. The TVs support multiple HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Film enthusiasts can also use the integrated Filmmaker Mode, which disables post-processing to display movies exactly as directors intended.

Hardware, Sound, and Gaming Capabilities

Under the hood, a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor drives the entire lineup, assisted by a Mali-G52 MC1 graphics processing unit. The system features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, providing double the space found in typical budget smart TVs. For audio, the 43-inch model uses a 20W dual-speaker setup. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models get an upgraded 20W quad-driver configuration that houses two full-range speakers and two dedicated high-frequency tweeters. The entire lineup supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X sound decoding for spatial audio tracking.

Gamers will find specific performance benefits on the larger models. While the 43-inch panel natively operates at a 60Hz refresh rate, the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch editions feature a 120Hz Game Booster mode. This Dual Line Gate (DLG) technology doubles the perceived frame rate. The larger models also include Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to minimize input lag when a gaming console connects, plus MEMC technology to prevent motion blur during fast-paced sports broadcasts.

Design, Smart Features, and India Pricing

Xiaomi used a premium metallic bezel-less design for the series, resulting in a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio on smaller variants and a 98 percent ratio on the 65-inch and 75-inch models. The built-in Fire TV operating system brings an application dashboard to the home screen, allowing users to watch content from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and live TV apps. The bundled Bluetooth remote contains dedicated hotkeys for streaming services and an Alexa button for hands-free voice search. The TVs also support Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast for casting mobile screens. Connectivity ports include three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an Ethernet jack.

The standard pricing for the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series stands at Rs 32,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs 44,999 for the 55-inch model, Rs 64,999 for the 65-inch model, and Rs 84,999 for the 75-inch model. However, Xiaomi is offering limited-time introductory discounts for the launch phase. The promotional prices reduce the 43-inch model to Rs 29,999, the 55-inch model to Rs 39,999, the 65-inch model to Rs 59,999, and the 75-inch model to Rs 79,999. Buyers can purchase the televisions starting June 11, 2026, through mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Xiaomi retail stores, and national offline partner outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the difference between the 43-inch model and the larger sizes in this series?

A1. The 43-inch model has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a 20W dual-speaker setup, and 36 local dimming zones. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models upgrade to a 120Hz Game Booster mode, a 20W quad-driver audio system with two dedicated tweeters, higher contrast ratios, and more local dimming zones.

Q2. Which smart operating system powers the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series?

A2. The entire series runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform built directly into the television. This provides user profile personalization, parental controls, a unified home screen for streaming apps, and built-in Alexa voice control via the remote.

Q3. What are the retail pricing options and first sale details for Indian buyers?

A3. The first sale starts on June 11, 2026, across Amazon, Flipkart, mi.com, and physical retail stores. The limited-time promotional prices are Rs 29,999 (43-inch), Rs 39,999 (55-inch), Rs 59,999 (65-inch), and Rs 79,999 (75-inch). Standard retail prices will sit Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 higher once the offer ends.

Q4. What connectivity options do these TVs provide for external devices?

A4. The televisions come equipped with three HDMI ports (supporting standard connections and ARC for soundbars), two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. They also support Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast protocol for mobile casting.