Meta Launches Instagram Plus Subscription with Exclusive Story and Profile Tools

Meta has launched Instagram Plus, a paid subscription for people who want more from Instagram. It’s rolling out worldwide, and if you’re in India, you might already see it. The price? Rs 299 a month. Regular Instagram stays free, so you don’t have to worry about losing anything if you skip the upgrade. Instagram Plus is really for creators, influencers, or anyone who wants extra profile tweaks, better analytics, and more control over who sees what.

Key Takeaways

Subscription Price: Available in India for Rs 299 per month.

Available in India for Rs 299 per month. Core App Remains Free: The standard Instagram platform will not change and continues to be free.

The standard Instagram platform will not change and continues to be free. Advanced Story Tools: Includes priority visibility, 48-hour story lifespans, and an unlimited number of custom audience lists.

Includes priority visibility, 48-hour story lifespans, and an unlimited number of custom audience lists. Deeper Audience Analytics: Subscribers can view rewatch data and use a search tool for their viewer lists.

Subscribers can view rewatch data and use a search tool for their viewer lists. Visual Personalisation: Offers creator-designed custom app icons, custom bio fonts, and up to six profile pins.

Enhanced Control Over Stories and Social Interactions

Instagram Plus is all about giving you more control over your stories. With Story Spotlight, your stories jump to the front of your friends’ feeds. There’s also Story Extend, which lets your stories stick around for 48 hours instead of the usual 24. People have been asking for that one for a while.

If you want to split up your followers, Multiple Story Audiences lets you make as many custom sharing lists as you want. No more being stuck with just Close Friends. There’s also Super Hearts, which are flashy, animated hearts you can send when you watch a friend’s story. Only subscribers get those.

Story Analytics and Private Previews

Instagram Plus adds a few tools to help you track how your stories are doing. You can preview a story before posting, so you don’t accidentally share something you regret. After you post, Story Rewatch Insights shows you how many times people rewatched your story. Want to know if someone specific saw your post? There’s a search tool for your viewer list now. Makes things a lot easier.

Customisation and Profile Upgrades

The paid upgrade introduces multiple aesthetic modifications to change how the application looks on your smartphone. Subscribing lets you swap out the traditional mobile application logo for a selection of Custom App Icons designed by Instagram and independent creators. Profile customisation receives a boost with the introduction of Custom Bio Fonts to modify the typography of your bio text.

Furthermore, users can highlight additional static content by pinning up to six posts to the top of their grid, doubling the standard limit of three pins. Finally, a new privacy feature allows users to post media directly to their profile tab or highlights without broadcasting that content into the main news feeds of their followers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Will I have to pay to use my existing Instagram account?

A1. No. Meta confirmed that the standard Instagram experience remains entirely free and unchanged. Instagram Plus is purely an optional paid upgrade.

Q2. How much does the Instagram Plus subscription cost in India?

A2. The subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month for users in India, which totals Rs 3,588 if maintained for an entire year.

Q3. How do I subscribe to Instagram Plus on my phone?

A3. Open your updated Instagram app, navigate to your profile page, and tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner. Scroll down to find the Instagram Plus option, tap it, and follow the setup instructions.

Q4. Can non-subscribers see if I have used a custom bio font or extended my stories?

A4. Yes. While only subscribers can access the tools to post 48-hour stories or apply custom bio fonts, all followers can view these modifications naturally.