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boAt enters personal grooming market with Slazer trimmer series launch

boAt enters the personal grooming market with the launch of its Slazer trimmer series, including the S100, K100+, and K100 Pro starting at Rs 799.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
boAt enters personal grooming market with Slazer trimmer series launch

India-based lifestyle tech brand boAt launched its new Slazer trimmer series on June 5, 2026, marking its official entry into the personal grooming market. Known as a major player in audio and wearables , the company expanded its homegrown product lineup with three new models: Slazer S100, Slazer K100+, and Slazer K100 Pro. The local expansion builds on the brand’s recent moves into other consumer tech spaces like vehicle dashcams and smart projectors. The new grooming range focuses on domestic manufacturing under local production initiatives.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt launched the Slazer trimmer series, entering the personal grooming sector for the first time.
  • The lineup features three models: the standalone S100, the 6-in-1 K100+, and the 15-in-1 K100 Pro.
  • Prices start at Rs 799 for the entry model and go up to Rs 3,299 for the flagship kit.
  • The trimmers include Type-C charging, long battery life, and local assembly.

boAt enters personal grooming market

The entry-level boAt Slazer S100 functions as a standalone grooming trimmer priced at Rs 799. Built for basic daily use, it offers stainless steel blades, adjustable combs, and washable attachments. The battery provides up to 300 minutes of runtime on a full charge via its Type-C port. It features quick charging capabilities, giving a single trim after a five-minute charge and up to a month of use after a 20-minute charge. The device comes with a 24-month warranty and operates with low noise and heat.

Moving up the line, the boAt Slazer K100+ costs Rs 1,799. This 6-in-1 grooming kit handles beard, hair, nose, and body styling using three interchangeable ceramic blades. It features a premium aluminum body with an IPX6 waterproof rating, making it safe for use in the shower. This mid-tier model uses a magnetic attachment system, provides up to 200 minutes of battery life, and includes a digital battery display alongside a travel lock.

The top-tier boAt Slazer K100 Pro targets users wanting complete styling flexibility. The 15-in-1 flagship kit offers multiple interchangeable ceramic blades and accessories to cover all face and body grooming needs. It shares the IPX6 waterproof rating, aluminum build, and 200-minute runtime of the K100+. The K100 Pro costs Rs 2,999 when bundled with a charging stand, or Rs 3,299 when purchased with an included travel kit.

Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt, stated that entering personal grooming is an important step in building a broader lifestyle tech ecosystem for Indian consumers. He noted that after establishing a presence in audio, wearables, dashcams, and projectors, the company wants to move deeper into everyday personal care utilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price range of the boAt Slazer trimmer series?

A1. The series starts at Rs 799 for the standalone Slazer S100, while the mid-range K100+ costs Rs 1,799, and the premium K100 Pro ranges from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,299 depending on the accessories included.

Q2. Are the boAt Slazer trimmers waterproof?

A2. The Slazer K100+ and K100 Pro models feature an IPX6 waterproof rating, which makes them suitable for shower use. The entry-level S100 is not fully waterproof but features washable attachments.

Q3. What is the battery life of the boAt Slazer S100?

A3. The Slazer S100 offers up to 300 minutes of runtime. It supports Type-C fast charging, delivering one full trim from a quick five-minute charge.

Q4. What is the warranty period for these grooming products?

A4. All three models in the trimmer lineup, including the S100, K100+, and K100 Pro, come with a standard 24-month warranty.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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