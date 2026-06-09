MSI Unveils New Titan 18 HX Draco Epic and Intel Powered Claw 8 EX AI Handheld at COMPUTEX 2026

Taiwanese hardware manufacturer MSI announced its newest hardware lineup at the COMPUTEX 2026 tech trade show, showcasing a premium collection of laptops and a brand new portable gaming console. The announcements align with the 40th anniversary of MSI, an entity known globally for manufacturing high performance computing hardware. The flagship release of this lineup is the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic, an 18-inch premium gaming machine built to celebrate the company milestone. Alongside this flagship, MSI introduced the Claw 8 EX AI+, which represents the first portable gaming handheld in the market to use the Intel ArcG3 Extreme processor platform.

Key Takeaways

MSI celebrated its 40th anniversary at COMPUTEX 2026 by showing a limited-edition Titan 18 HX flagship laptop.

The new Claw 8 EX AI+ becomes the first mobile handheld console powered by the Intel ArcG3 Extreme platform.

The Prestige N16 Flip AI+ debuts as the first laptop from MSI built around the NVIDIA RTX Spark computing system.

The collection includes an artistic Vincent van Gogh edition laptop alongside refreshed Katana, Venture, and Crosshair models.

Final retail pricing and launch dates for buyers in India will follow through official company channels.

Heavyweight Flagships and Portable Powerhouses

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic serves as the main showpiece for the anniversary celebrations. Taking design cues from the Draco constellation, the chassis utilizes a specialized metal etching technique combined with an anodized finish. This process integrates color directly into the structural alloy to create changing light reflections across the outer shell while improving structural durability. Under the hood, this machine packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, supporting up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. Buyers also receive an exclusive collector box containing a branded gaming mouse, a custom mouse pad, and a commemorative physical coin.

Moving to mobile form factors, the Claw 8 EX AI+ enters the handheld gaming market with an eight-inch Full HD+ screen. It relies on the new Intel ArcG3 Extreme processor architecture, which represents the first silicon platform from Intel engineered from scratch to run on handheld gaming devices. This internal configuration aims to deliver smooth frame rates during heavy AAA gaming sessions without draining the battery too rapidly. The device comes configured with an Intel Arc B390 graphics chip and 32GB of low-power LPDDR5x RAM to handle on-the-go processing requirements.

Next Generation AI Upgrades and Creative Displays

In a close partnership with graphics giant NVIDIA, the manufacturer also pulled back the curtain on the Prestige N16 Flip AI+. This hybrid device is the first laptop from the company to implement the new ARM-based NVIDIA RTX Spark hardware architecture. The system joins the Microsoft Copilot+ PC tier, utilizing a 20-core CPU and an advanced Blackwell-generation graphics system to run dense machine learning tasks and local AI models straight from the device.

The laptop features a 16-inch Ultra HD+ Tandem OLED panel that achieves a peak brightness rating above 1,000 nits. The screen provides full coverage of the cinema-standard DCI-P3 color gamut, carries official Calman verification, and maintains a color accuracy rating below Delta E 1. Its 360-degree hinge allows users to swap between standard laptop, tablet, tent, or display orientation options. It supports active stylus input via the proprietary MSI Nano Pen and relies on a maximum-capacity 99.9-watt-hour battery to sustain portable operations.

Artistic themes highlight another thin-and-light laptop release, the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ Vincent van Gogh Edition. Belonging to the specialized Artisan Collection, its external visuals draw direct aesthetic choices from legendary oil paintings, including The Starry Night. The 14-inch touchscreen laptop functions on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 silicon and features 64GB of RAM to help creative professionals manage editing tasks.

Portfolio Expansion Across Mainstream Segments

The tech company rounded off its product announcements by updating several mainstream hardware product families to target distinct user segments.

Crosshair 16 HX MLG Edition: Built in a clean Stellar White color scheme, the aesthetic honors the company mascot, Dragon Princess MLG. The performance configuration features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics processing unit.

Built in a clean Stellar White color scheme, the aesthetic honors the company mascot, Dragon Princess MLG. The performance configuration features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HX processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics processing unit. Katana 15 HX: A traditional gaming configuration meant for general users, running on Intel Core i9 or i5 computing units. It supports graphical performance scaling up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 mobile graphics card.

A traditional gaming configuration meant for general users, running on Intel Core i9 or i5 computing units. It supports graphical performance scaling up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 mobile graphics card. Venture 15 AI+: Engineered as a daily productivity platform for office work, this machine relies on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. It uses an upgraded internal vapor cooling structure to keep components stable during prolonged heavy office workloads.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What makes the processor inside the MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ unique?

A1. The laptop uses the newly announced NVIDIA RTX Spark system. This is an ARM-based computing platform combining a 20-core NVIDIA Grace processor and a Blackwell architecture graphics chip to process heavy local artificial intelligence workloads directly on the laptop.

Q2. What features are included in the Titan 18 HX Draco Epic anniversary package?

A2. This limited-edition 18-inch flagship laptop features an etched alloy chassis with an integrated color-anodized finish. The purchase package includes a matching gaming mouse, a customized tracking pad, and a collectible physical coin celebrating 40 years of company operations.

Q3. How does the display on the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ cater to creative professionals?

A3. The device features a 16-inch Ultra HD+ Tandem OLED screen that delivers brightness levels up to 1,000 nits. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 professional color palette and offers certified Calman color calibration out of the box.

Q4. When will these new laptops and handhelds go on sale for customers in India?

A4. The manufacturer has confirmed that specific retail launch timelines, regional configuration variants, and final pricing details for the Indian market will release at a later date via official brand communication channels.