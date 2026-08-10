Skoda Prepares Made in India Kylaq with Bigger 1.5 Litre TSI Petrol Engine

Skoda Auto prepares to equip its made-in-India sub-four-metre compact SUV, the Skoda Kylaq, with a larger 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. The Czech carmaker currently sells the Kylaq in India exclusively with a 1.0-litre TSI engine generating 115 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque. Reports indicate that the bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor, which produces 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, will primarily serve export models bound for European markets.

Key Takeaways

Made-in-India Skoda Kylaq to get a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.

The bigger engine version aims primarily at European export markets.

Euro 7 emission rules drive the shift from the current 1.0-litre unit for Europe.

High tax brackets in India keep the 1.5-litre variant uncertain for local buyers.

Skoda actively evaluates a limited-run performance RS variant for Indian car buyers.

Emission Regulations Drive Engine Shift

The decision to equip the Kylaq with a 1.5-litre TSI engine stems from strict European emission requirements. European regulators plan to enforce Euro 7 emission standards, which require complex re-engineering for the current 3-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI engine. Meanwhile, Volkswagen Group already built the larger 1.5-litre TSI engine to comply with these strict European standards.

Exporting the Kylaq from India gives Skoda an accessible entry-level SUV for European buyers who want a compact alternative to the Fabia hatchback.

Tax Structure Challenges in Indian Market

Indian car buyers currently purchase the Kylaq with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 7.59 lakh. Sub-four-metre vehicles with petrol engines up to 1.2 litres qualify for a lower Goods and Services Tax rate of 18 percent in India.

Installing the 1.5-litre engine moves the Kylaq into a higher tax slab of 40 percent. This tax increase would raise the vehicle price substantially, placing it in direct price competition with larger SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq.

Future Prospects for Indian Enthusiasts

Skoda leadership previously indicated that the carmaker continues to evaluate a performance-oriented version for Indian car buyers. If greenlit, Skoda might introduce the 1.5-litre Kylaq as a limited-run model for drivers willing to pay a premium. For now, Indian buyers will see the introduction of a new Sportline trim featuring visual updates while retaining the standard 1.0-litre TSI engine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What engine powers the current Skoda Kylaq in India?

A1. The current Skoda Kylaq in India uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that delivers 115 horsepower and 178 Nm of torque.

Q2. Why is Skoda adding a 1.5-litre engine to the Kylaq?

A2. Skoda plans to use the 1.5-litre TSI engine for European export models because this engine already meets Euro 7 emission rules, whereas updating the 1.0-litre engine requires extensive modifications.

Q3. Will the 1.5-litre Skoda Kylaq launch in India?

A3. Skoda has not confirmed a standard 1.5-litre Kylaq for India due to higher GST rates on engines above 1.2 litres. However, the company is considering a limited-edition performance model for Indian buyers.

Q4. What transmission options come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine?

A4. The 1.5-litre TSI engine in Volkswagen Group cars typically connects to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Q5. What safety rating does the Skoda Kylaq hold?

A5. The Skoda Kylaq holds a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP and comes standard with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.