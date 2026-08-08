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Consistent Infosystems Launches ORBIT Charging Stand for Gaming Controllers in India

Consistent Infosystems launches the ORBIT charging stand in India, supporting up to four controllers with drop-and-charge docks and RGB lighting.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches ORBIT Charging Stand for Gaming Controllers in India

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware and consumer electronics company, has launched its new ORBIT Charging and Storage Stand for gaming controllers. The device provides a unified dock to charge and organize up to four gaming controllers at once. Designed to clear up desk space for console and PC gamers, the stand combines double wireless drop-and-charge slots with dual wired ports, featuring built-in safety protections and dynamic RGB lighting.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Consistent Infosystems launched the ORBIT Charging and Storage Stand in India.
  • It charges up to four controllers simultaneously using two wireless drop docks and two wired ports.
  • The accessory features built-in Over Voltage Protection, a vertical layout, and dynamic RGB lighting.
  • Gamers can purchase the stand through physical channel partners and online at shop.consistent.in.

Design and Charging Features

The ORBIT stand uses a vertical tower layout finished in matte black to hold accessories securely without occupying much desk area. For charging, the stand includes two top-mounted wireless docks using a drop-and-charge design. Users place compatible controllers directly onto the contact points to start powering them.

To support extra accessories or different controller models, the stand has two secondary wired charging ports. Consistent Infosystems includes the required charging cables inside the box.

The unit plugs directly into power sockets or console USB ports through a standard plug-and-play setup, requiring no extra software installation. Built-in Over Voltage Protection monitors electrical flow to safeguard connected controller batteries from power spikes. The integrated RGB LED lights project customizable lighting patterns to match existing gaming rigs.

Company Strategy

New Delhi-based Consistent Infosystems started operations in 2011 and distributes IT products, security cameras, and home entertainment devices across India. The company runs over 25 branch offices, 93 service centers, and works with a network of 3,795 channel partners.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that the brand designed the ORBIT stand to give Indian gamers a practical accessory that keeps controllers organized, fully charged, and ready for use.

Availability

The Consistent ORBIT Charging & Storage Stand is available now across India. Buyers can purchase the accessory through offline retail partners or directly from the official web store at shop.consistent.in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many controllers can the Consistent ORBIT stand charge at the same time?

A1. The ORBIT stand charges up to four controllers simultaneously using two wireless drop-and-charge docks and two wired ports.

Q2. Does the Consistent ORBIT charging stand come with charging cables?

A2. Yes, the device includes wired charging cables in the box to connect additional controllers.

Q3. What protection features does the ORBIT stand include?

A3. The stand features Over Voltage Protection to prevent power surges from damaging connected controllers.

Q4. Where can I buy the Consistent ORBIT charging stand in India?

A4. You can buy the stand online at shop.consistent.in or through Consistent’s retail channel partner stores across India.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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