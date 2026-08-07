Nike Launches Hybrid Footwear Series Featuring Hybrid Fly and Hybrid RN Shoes

Nike has introduced a new footwear system called Nike Hybrid to meet the demands of hybrid fitness events and training workouts. The sport of hybrid racing combines running sessions with strength stations like sled pushes, lunges, and rowing, requiring footwear that supports speed and stability simultaneously. Traditional designs forced athletes to pick between lightweight running shoes and stiff training shoes. Nike built this new collection to address both needs in a single footwear option.

Key Takeaways

Nike introduced the Nike Hybrid footwear line featuring two specific shoe models.

The Nike Hybrid RN targets daily workouts and releases globally on October 8.

The competition-focused Nike Hybrid Fly launches globally in April 2027.

World champion hybrid athletes Dylan Scott and Lauren Weeks assisted in testing the footwear.

The collection includes two models: the Nike Hybrid RN for daily training and the Nike Hybrid Fly for race days. American sports equipment manufacturer Nike developed both shoes using proprietary cushioning and propulsion components.

The Nike Hybrid RN uses a combination of ReactX foam cushioning and an Air Zoom unit in the forefoot. It features a wide outsole and X-shaped upper overlays to keep the foot steady during lateral movements and weight lifting. A dual-rubber outsole handles grip on various gym and track surfaces. The Nike Hybrid RN releases in China on September 24 before its global release on October 8 on nike.com and at retail stores.

The Nike Hybrid Fly focuses on competition performance. It combines ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon Flyplate, and two forefoot Air Zoom units to maintain speed while running. A wider base gives athletes traction and stability during station exercises without needing extra stance adjustments. Additional features include race lockdown laces, four-zone sticky rubber traction, sidewall wraps for extra grip, and a mesh upper reinforced with zoned haptic lines. World champion hybrid athlete Dylan Scott noted the design provides carbon-plated running speed alongside floor stability. The Nike Hybrid Fly will arrive in retail markets in April 2027.

World champion hybrid athlete Lauren Weeks explained that hybrid workouts require shoes designed for rapid changes between running and strength training. The Nike Hybrid lineup provides targeted options for both training environments and official competitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Nike Hybrid footwear series?

A1. The Nike Hybrid series is a line of athletic shoes engineered specifically for hybrid training and racing, combining features from running and weightlifting footwear.

Q2. When will the Nike Hybrid RN become available?

A2. The Nike Hybrid RN releases in China on September 24 and becomes available globally on October 8 at nike.com and selected retail stores.

Q3. What is the release date for the Nike Hybrid Fly?

A3. The Nike Hybrid Fly is scheduled to launch globally in April 2027.

Q4. What technologies are used in the Nike Hybrid Fly shoe?

A4. The Nike Hybrid Fly includes ZoomX foam, a carbon Flyplate, dual forefoot Air Zoom units, four-zone rubber traction, and a mesh upper with haptic reinforcement lines.

Q5. Which athletes helped Nike develop the Hybrid footwear collection?

A5. Nike worked with world champion hybrid athletes Dylan Scott and Lauren Weeks, along with everyday athletes, to test and refine the shoe designs.