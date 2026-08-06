JBL Live 4 Earbuds Launch in India Featuring Smart OS 3.0 Case at Rs 24,999

JBL launched its new Live 4 wireless earbuds series in India today. The series includes two models, the JBL Live Buds 4 and the JBL Live Beam 4, both priced at Rs 24,999. Available immediately on in.jbl.com, leading retail outlets, and online platforms, these earbuds introduce an updated Smart Charging Case powered by JBL Smart OS 3.0. The new display screen allows users to manage phone notifications, switch audio tracks, and change equalizer settings directly from the case without interacting with their smartphones.

Key Takeaways

JBL Live Buds 4 and Live Beam 4 sell for Rs 24,999 starting August 6, 2026.

The updated Smart Charging Case runs on JBL Smart OS 3.0 with custom home screen options.

Both models feature 10mm dynamic drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification.

Call quality uses a 6-microphone array supported by an artificial intelligence noise-reduction algorithm.

The Beam 4 delivers up to 48 hours of battery life, while the Buds 4 offers up to 40 hours.

Audio company JBL, owned by Samsung subsidiary HARMAN, designed the Live 4 range in two distinct form factors. The Live Buds 4 uses an in-ear bud style with silicone tips, while the Live Beam 4 features a stem design. Both variants house 10mm dynamic drivers tuned to JBL Signature Sound standards, carrying Hi-Res Audio certification alongside Personi-Fi 3.0 software for customized hearing profiles.

Noise control relies on True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 software using four dedicated external microphones. For voice calls, a six-microphone setup pairs with an AI-trained algorithm built to filter out environmental sounds such as traffic, fans, and door impacts.

The JBL Live Beam 4 offers up to 48 hours of total playback time with active noise cancellation turned off, and 40 hours with active noise cancellation enabled. The Live Buds 4 provides 40 hours of total playback without noise cancellation, dropping to 32 hours with the feature active. Both cases support wireless charging and include a quick-charge capability that provides four hours of playback from a ten-minute charge.

Color options for the Live Buds 4 include Black, Blue, Silver, and Sand. The Live Beam 4 comes in Black, Blue, Green, Silver, Orange, Purple, and Sand. Shekhar Datta, Head of Consumer Audio at HARMAN India, stated that the product focuses on combining effortless controls with everyday usability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of JBL Live 4 earbuds in India?

A1. Both the JBL Live Buds 4 and JBL Live Beam 4 carry a retail price of Rs 24,999 in India.

Q2. What features does the Smart Charging Case offer?

A2. The Smart Charging Case uses JBL Smart OS 3.0, featuring a touchscreen to check notifications, skip music tracks, adjust equalizer settings, and display custom photos.

Q3. What is the difference between JBL Live Buds 4 and JBL Live Beam 4?

A3. The Live Buds 4 has a tip-only design with up to 40 hours of battery life. The Live Beam 4 has an extended stem design with up to 48 hours of total battery life and additional color choices.

Q4. Where can consumers buy the JBL Live 4 series?

A4. The earbuds are available on the official JBL India website (in.jbl.com) as well as major e-commerce platforms and retail stores across the country starting August 6, 2026.