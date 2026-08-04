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Google Gemini Launches Interactive Kaun Banega Crorepati Quiz Experience for Limited Time

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
3 Min Read
Google Gemini Launches Interactive Kaun Banega Crorepati Quiz Experience for Limited Time

Google has introduced a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) quiz experience directly inside the Gemini mobile application. Users in India can now test their general knowledge by typing the prompt “Start the @KBC quiz” into the Gemini chatbot, an artificial intelligence assistant created by Google. The interactive game simulates the popular television show’s atmosphere while acting as an educational tool for players of all ages.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Users can trigger the game inside the Gemini app using the prompt “Start the @KBC quiz”.
  • The challenge consists of a 16-question sequence patterned after the KBC hot seat.
  • The AI explains wrong answers and answers follow-up queries to help users learn.
  • The feature is live on the Gemini platform for a limited time.

Google Gemini Launches Interactive Kaun Banega Crorepati Quiz Experience

The new feature brings the familiar home-viewing tradition of playing along with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan to a digital platform. Unlike traditional trivia games that simply mark answers right or wrong, Gemini uses conversational artificial intelligence to turn every turn into an educational session. When a player chooses an incorrect option, the chatbot explains why the answer is wrong, provides the correct choice, and shares relevant facts about the topic. Players can also ask Gemini follow-up questions during the game to learn more details about a specific topic before moving to the next stage.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has remained a household favorite in Indian television for over two decades. By bringing this television format into Gemini, Google aims to make daily learning engaging for Indian audiences who enjoy family quiz shows.

The company confirmed that the feature is available for a limited period. Android and iOS users who have the Gemini app installed can access the experience immediately without updating the application or purchasing a paid subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do I start the KBC quiz on Google Gemini?

A1. Open the Google Gemini app on your phone and type the command “Start the @KBC quiz” in the chat box to begin the game.

Q2. How many questions are in the Gemini KBC quiz?

A2. The quiz consists of 16 questions that get progressively challenging, mimicking the structure of the TV show.

Q3. Is the KBC feature free on the Gemini app?

A3. Yes, the KBC quiz experience is completely free to play for all users on the Gemini app for a limited time.

Q4. What happens if I select a wrong answer during the game?

A4. Gemini explains why the selected answer is incorrect, gives the right answer, and lets you ask follow-up questions to understand the topic better.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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