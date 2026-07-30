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Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme for India Mobile Congress 2026

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launches the Scale Without Boundaries theme for the 10th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme for India Mobile Congress 2026

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled “Scale Without Boundaries” as the official theme for the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi on July 29, 2026. The event takes place from October 7 to October 10, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Organized jointly by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, the trade event expects over 1,50,000 visitors and more than 300 exhibitors from over 100 countries.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the “Scale Without Boundaries” theme for IMC 2026 in New Delhi.
  • The 10th edition takes place from October 7 to October 10, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.
  • Organizers expect over 1.5 lakh attendees, 300 global exhibitors, and 1,500 technology use cases.
  • The event rests on four main pillars, including SRISHTI, SAMVARDHAN, SASHAKT, and SURAKSHA.
  • Mobile data tariffs in India dropped from ₹287 per GB to around ₹8 per GB over the last decade.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme

The tech gathering will show solutions across 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, satellite communications, and deep tech. Attendees will also see live demonstrations in smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial automation, and transport tech. The event structure relies on four main pillars: SRISHTI (Building the Future), SAMVARDHAN (Promoting Growth), SASHAKT (Expanding Opportunities), and SURAKSHA (Building Trust).

Speaking at the theme launch, Scindia detailed the expansion of mobile connectivity across India. He noted that 1.33 billion citizens currently hold mobile phones in the country. He explained that data prices dropped from ₹287 per GB to nearly ₹8 per GB over ten years. Scindia highlighted that India aims to contribute to global technical standards through initiatives like the Bharat 6G Alliance. He also mentioned manufacturing projects under the Production Linked Incentive scheme and India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior.

Minister of State for Communications Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani highlighted telecom growth over the past decade. He stated that 5G connectivity now reaches every district in India. He shared that India deployed its first indigenous 4G network technology with nearly 90 percent quality parity compared to global operators. He stated that the ministry is expanding high-speed broadband access across rural areas through BharatNet and 5G Fixed Wireless Access.

Cellular Operators Association of India Chairman Rahul Vatts tracked the growth of the event since its inception. He stated that participation grew from 32,000 visitors in 2017 to over 1.5 lakh expected visitors in 2026.

The event will feature its startup program named ASPIRE. ASPIRE plans to gather over 400 startups and 300 investors, accelerators, and venture capital firms. The platform will host over 700 one-on-one funding meetings along with live pitch sessions and mentoring. Before the event launch, IMC collaborated with Sattva Consulting to conduct a roundtable meeting with sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility executives from telecom firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the theme for India Mobile Congress 2026?

A1. The official theme for India Mobile Congress 2026 is “Scale Without Boundaries”.

Q2. When and where will IMC 2026 take place?

A2. IMC 2026 takes place from October 7 to October 10, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Q3. Who is organizing IMC 2026?

A3. The Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India jointly organize IMC 2026.

Q4. What is the ASPIRE program at India Mobile Congress 2026?

A4. ASPIRE is a dedicated startup program at IMC 2026 that brings together over 400 startups and 300 investors for networking and pitch sessions.

Q5. What are the main technology focus areas at IMC 2026?

A5. Key focus areas include 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, satellite communications, cybersecurity, and smart mobility.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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