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Casio Launches Retro Vintage Watch With Bluetooth Connectivity and Step Tracking

Casio launches retro ABL-100 series watch with built-in step tracking, Bluetooth syncing, and up to two-year battery life without charging cables.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Casio Launches Retro Vintage Watch With Bluetooth Connectivity and Step Tracking

Casio has expanded its vintage timepiece lineup with the global launch of the ABL-100 series, bringing modern health tracking and wireless connectivity to its classic digital watch design. The Japanese electronics manufacturer built an integrated accelerometer and Bluetooth hardware into the slim retro housing, allowing users to count daily steps and sync fitness data to their smartphone without dealing with proprietary charging cables or daily battery drain.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Built-in 3-axis accelerometer tracks daily physical steps and displays activity graphs directly on the digital LCD screen.
  • Bluetooth link connects to the Casio Watches smartphone app for automatic time adjustment and activity logs.
  • Standard replaceable CR2016 coin cell battery lasts up to two years under regular usage.
  • Features classic stainless-steel construction with water resistance, countdown timer, multiple alarms, and phone finder utility.

Casio Launches Retro Vintage Watch

Retro Styling Meets Modern Activity Sensors

The new Casio ABL-100WE models retain the recognizable 1980s aesthetic that made the vintage collection famous worldwide. Encased in a slim 8.2mm profile measuring 41.6mm by 37.9mm, the watch sports an angular metallic case and an adjustable stainless-steel band. Buyers can choose between classic silver dial variants and navy blue accent options.

Inside, Casio installed an accelerometer that logs foot movements automatically. Users can set targets between 1,000 and 50,000 steps per day. An on-screen progress indicator and an hourly bar graph let users monitor daily progress directly on the primary LCD panel. The watch also provides sedentary step reminders to prompt physical movement after long periods of inactivity.

Bluetooth Syncing Without Daily Recharging

Unlike conventional smart bands and smartwatches that demand plug-in charging every few days, the ABL-100 runs on a regular CR2016 coin cell battery. Casio rates the battery life at up to two years, even with active step logging and daily Bluetooth communication.

Pairing the device via Bluetooth to the official Casio Watches mobile app unlocks automatic time correction across four daily intervals, configuration for over 300 world-time cities, and phone finder functionality. Activity logs transfer directly into the app so users can review lifetime movement records on Android and iOS devices.

Standard timekeeping functions remain fully intact. The watch includes a 1/100-second stopwatch with 200-lap memory storage, a 60-minute countdown timer, five daily alarms, an LED backlight, and 30-meter water resistance for basic splash protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Does the Casio ABL-100 need a charging cable?

A1. No. The watch runs on a standard CR2016 coin cell battery that provides up to two years of battery life without any wall charger or USB cable.

Q2. What fitness tracking features are available on this watch?

A2. It includes a built-in step counter, customizable daily step goals up to 50,000 steps, an hourly activity graph, and idle step alert reminders.

Q3. Does the watch receive call and app notifications?

A3. No. The watch uses Bluetooth exclusively for fitness data synchronization, time adjustment, settings configuration, and phone location lookup.

Q4. Which mobile application works with the Casio ABL-100?

A4. The watch pairs with the official Casio Watches application, available on Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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