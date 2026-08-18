Apple Code in macOS Tahoe 26.7 Exposes Major Hardware Lineup

Apple has included identifiers and software references for dozens of unreleased hardware products inside the latest macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate build. The codebase reveals upcoming hardware revisions spanning iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, and smart home categories.

Key Takeaways

New iPhones in pipeline: Code identifies the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone Ultra for late 2026, alongside standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 models slated for early 2027.

Code identifies the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone Ultra for late 2026, alongside standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 models slated for early 2027. Next-generation Mac chips: References show an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro configured with an upcoming M6 processor, updated iMac systems, and future OLED MacBook Pro models.

References show an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro configured with an upcoming M6 processor, updated iMac systems, and future OLED MacBook Pro models. Camera-enabled audio gear: Identifiers highlight a new AirPods model carrying internal cameras, plus fourth-generation AirPods Pro configurations.

Identifiers highlight a new AirPods model carrying internal cameras, plus fourth-generation AirPods Pro configurations. Smart home push: The update outlines a dedicated home hub running software titled Pebble, an updated HomePod mini, a home security sensor, and a redesigned Apple TV remote.

Details Revealed in the Software Build

The macOS Tahoe operating system update serves as preparatory software for hardware scheduled to debut across late 2026 and 2027. Because this build is among the final major maintenance updates for macOS Tahoe before the launch of macOS Golden Gate, the operating system requires foundational drivers and setup strings to communicate with future devices.

In the mobile section, hardware codes V63 and V64 point to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The software also lists model identifier V68, which corresponds to the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra. Two additional variants, V62 and V67, match internal designations for the iPhone Air 2 and the base iPhone 18.

The computer listings reveal hardware identifier J804, representing a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro running on the next-generation M6 processor. Identifiers J833 and J834 indicate upcoming desktop iMac units. The system files also list references K114 and K116, which align with ongoing development of high-end MacBook Pro hardware featuring OLED display panels. The iPad lineup includes identifiers J510 and J511, corresponding to a revised iPad mini equipped with an OLED display and an A19 Pro processor.

The audio category contains identifier B790, which describes AirPods fitted with camera sensors, including specific diagnostic strings for left-earbud optical feeds. The build lists AirPodsPro1,4 for fourth-generation AirPods Pro models, alongside Beats device codes B518 and B522.

For smart home setups, references J490 and J491 detail an Apple home hub in both tabletop and wall-mounted form factors. The setup data links these devices to an operating framework named Pebble, alongside color options consisting of Rose Pink, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. Code entries also identify a refreshed HomePod mini under identifier B525 and an updated Apple TV remote designated as ATVRemote1,5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is macOS Tahoe 26.7?

A1. It is a maintenance release candidate update for Apple’s macOS Tahoe desktop operating system, providing system fixes and underlying device support.

Q2. Which upcoming iPhones appear in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 code?

A2. The software lists identifiers for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, the foldable iPhone Ultra, standard iPhone 18, and iPhone Air 2.

Q3. What new features are hinted for future AirPods?

A3. Code under identifier B790 details AirPods containing built-in camera sensors and image streaming components.

Q4. What new Mac hardware is referenced in the build?

A4. The code contains references to an M6 14-inch MacBook Pro, updated iMac models, and future OLED MacBook Pro editions.

Q5. When are these new Apple products expected to launch?

A5. Apple is anticipated to announce the first wave of hardware during its fall events, with additional products following through early 2027.