Leaked GTA 6 Gameplay and Map Surface Online as Group Demands Physical Discs

Early gameplay videos and the in-game map for Grand Theft Auto VI surfaced across social media platforms on Aug. 18, 2026. An anonymous entity calling itself Cyberleek claimed responsibility for the unauthorized release. The group threatened developer Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive with more leaks unless they stop all-digital releases and return to physical discs. Rockstar Games acted quickly to issue copyright takedowns across websites and video channels to remove the circulating footage.

Key Takeaways

Cyberleek posted two gameplay clips and an image of the full map for Grand Theft Auto VI on public forums.

The group demands that Rockstar provide playable physical discs in game boxes instead of download codes.

Leaked content highlights five counties in the fictional state of Leonida, including Vice City.

Rockstar Games has not commented publicly but continues to remove the leaked files using copyright notices.

Grand Theft Auto VI remains scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

The Cyberleek Demands

Cyberleek published a statement titled the Cyberleek Edict on its website. In the text, the group accused major game publishers of pushing anti-consumer habits onto buyers. It listed three main requirements for Rockstar and other industry studios.

First, the group criticized Rockstar for selling boxed copies of Grand Theft Auto VI that contain only download codes instead of game discs. Second, the group demanded an end to digital pre-orders and downloadable content that locks on-disc features behind extra paywalls. Third, Cyberleek demanded that studios build offline fallback systems so players can always play single-player stories even if company servers go dark.

Online security researchers found that the group promoted a cryptocurrency token alongside the leak, raising questions among players about the true motive.

Leaked Map and Gameplay Details

The leaked gameplay video shows the male lead character, Jason, driving through traffic and engaging in combat.

The leaked map outlines the open-world layout of the state of Leonida. The map displays five distinct regions: Kelly County, Leonard County, Lummox County, Mariana County, and Vice Dale County. The eastern side contains the large urban area of Vice City, bordered by the Atlantic Ocean. The southern portion features the Leonida Keys island chain surrounded by the Leonida Straits.

Official Launch Timeline

Rockstar Games has scheduled an extended preview showcase on Netflix for Aug. 27, 2026. The leak arrived just nine days before this planned broadcast. Take-Two Interactive plans to launch Grand Theft Auto VI worldwide on Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What did the latest GTA 6 leak reveal?

A1. The leak revealed two gameplay clips showing the protagonist Jason and an image of the full map of Leonida with five counties and Vice City.

Q2. Who is behind the GTA 6 leak?

A2. An anonymous party operating under the name Cyberleek claimed responsibility on social media and on its own website.

Q3. Why is Cyberleek threatening Rockstar Games?

A3. Cyberleek opposes digital-only boxed copies, pre-order schemes, and single-player titles that lack offline play support.

Q4. When will GTA 6 release officially?

A4. Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.