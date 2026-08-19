Skoda Auto India Unveils 2026 Slavia Facelift and Opens Bookings at Rs 15,000

Skoda Auto India revealed the 2026 Slavia facelift on August 18, introducing updated styling, new cabin comfort features, and a fresh transmission choice for the midsize sedan. Pre-bookings are open across authorized dealerships and the Skoda India website for a token amount of Rs 15,000. The carmaker plans to announce official variant-wise prices in early October 2026, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin ahead of the festive period.

Key Takeaways

Bookings are open at authorized dealerships and online for Rs 15,000.

The 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine receives an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Cabin updates include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and rear massage seats.

Exterior changes include redesigned LED lights, sequential rear indicators, and two new exterior colors.

Pricing details will arrive in October 2026.

The Slavia facelift retains its distinct sedan profile while receiving refreshed front and rear details. The front fascia carries a revised bumper grille alongside updated LED daytime running lights. At the rear, the sedan adds sequential turn indicators and a clean trim panel bearing bold brand lettering between the taillights.

Skoda offers the sedan in six trims: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Buyers can pick from multiple paint choices, including newly introduced Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige shades alongside standard options like Shimla Green, Candy White, and Carbon Steel.

Cabin Tech and Comfort

Inside, the Slavia incorporates upgraded screens and convenience hardware. A 10.1-inch central touchscreen replaces the older unit and runs Google Cloud Automotive AI software, letting passengers manage climate settings, media, and web queries using conversational voice inputs. The driver views data on a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel.

For rear passenger comfort, Skoda has added a massaging seat function to the second row. Other equipment includes a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

Powertrains and Transmission

Under the hood, the mechanical lineup keeps two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It pairs with a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an updated eight-speed automatic unit, which replaces the outgoing six-speed transmission.

The higher-spec 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and features rear disc brakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the booking amount for the 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift?

A1. Customers can book the sedan for a token amount of Rs 15,000 through the official Skoda Auto India website or at local authorized dealerships.

Q2. What are the engine choices in the updated Slavia?

A2. The model comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol producing 113 bhp and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol generating 148 bhp.

Q3. What automatic gearbox does the 1.0 TSI engine use?

A3. The 1.0-litre TSI engine now pairs with a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Q4. When will Skoda announce the prices and start deliveries?

A4. Skoda Auto India will announce the variant prices in October 2026, with customer deliveries beginning during the festive season.