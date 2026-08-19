News

Skoda Auto India Unveils 2026 Slavia Facelift and Opens Bookings at Rs 15,000

Skoda reveals the 2026 Slavia facelift in India with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, Google AI voice control, and rear massage seats. Bookings are now open.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Skoda Auto India Unveils 2026 Slavia Facelift and Opens Bookings at Rs 15,000

Skoda Auto India revealed the 2026 Slavia facelift on August 18, introducing updated styling, new cabin comfort features, and a fresh transmission choice for the midsize sedan. Pre-bookings are open across authorized dealerships and the Skoda India website for a token amount of Rs 15,000. The carmaker plans to announce official variant-wise prices in early October 2026, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin ahead of the festive period.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Bookings are open at authorized dealerships and online for Rs 15,000.
  • The 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine receives an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
  • Cabin updates include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and rear massage seats.
  • Exterior changes include redesigned LED lights, sequential rear indicators, and two new exterior colors.
  • Pricing details will arrive in October 2026.

Skoda Auto India Unveils 2026 Slavia Facelift

Design and Styling Updates

The Slavia facelift retains its distinct sedan profile while receiving refreshed front and rear details. The front fascia carries a revised bumper grille alongside updated LED daytime running lights. At the rear, the sedan adds sequential turn indicators and a clean trim panel bearing bold brand lettering between the taillights.

Skoda offers the sedan in six trims: Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Buyers can pick from multiple paint choices, including newly introduced Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige shades alongside standard options like Shimla Green, Candy White, and Carbon Steel.

Cabin Tech and Comfort

Inside, the Slavia incorporates upgraded screens and convenience hardware. A 10.1-inch central touchscreen replaces the older unit and runs Google Cloud Automotive AI software, letting passengers manage climate settings, media, and web queries using conversational voice inputs. The driver views data on a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel.

For rear passenger comfort, Skoda has added a massaging seat function to the second row. Other equipment includes a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

Powertrains and Transmission

Under the hood, the mechanical lineup keeps two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It pairs with a standard six-speed manual gearbox or an updated eight-speed automatic unit, which replaces the outgoing six-speed transmission.

The higher-spec 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and features rear disc brakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the booking amount for the 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift?

A1. Customers can book the sedan for a token amount of Rs 15,000 through the official Skoda Auto India website or at local authorized dealerships.

Q2. What are the engine choices in the updated Slavia?

A2. The model comes with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol producing 113 bhp and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol generating 148 bhp.

Q3. What automatic gearbox does the 1.0 TSI engine use?

A3. The 1.0-litre TSI engine now pairs with a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Q4. When will Skoda announce the prices and start deliveries?

A4. Skoda Auto India will announce the variant prices in October 2026, with customer deliveries beginning during the festive season.

Sony Reboots Multiplayer Hunters Gathering Following Player Backlash
Amazon Expands Prime Air Drone Deliveries to 500 US Cities
Anthropic Allows Claude AI to Read and Send Gmail Messages Without Prompt Confirmation
OtterBox and Astropad Signal iPhone 17 Pro Cases Fit iPhone 18 Pro
Microsoft Fixes Flaw Where Hidden Text Prompts Force Copilot To Leak Private Data
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Leaked GTA 6 Gameplay and Map Surface Online as Group Demands Physical Discs Leaked GTA 6 Gameplay and Map Surface Online as Group Demands Physical Discs
Next Article OpenAI Launches ChatGPT for Teens to Restrict Direct Essay Writing and Boost Student Safety OpenAI Launches ChatGPT for Teens to Restrict Direct Essay Writing and Boost Student Safety
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Apple Leaks Dozens of Upcoming Devices in Latest macOS Beta Update
Apple Leaks Dozens of Upcoming Devices in Latest macOS Beta Update
By Aditi Sharma
Hyundai Motor India Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 1% Starting September 2026
Hyundai Motor India Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 1% Starting September 2026
By Lakshmi Narayanan
mazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India
Amazon Launches Dedicated Rakhi Store with Fast Delivery in Minutes Across India
By Shweta Bansal
Amazon Rolls Out New Book Encryption System for Kindle Oasis E-Readers
Amazon Rolls Out New Book Encryption System for Kindle Oasis E-Readers
By Vishal Jain
Vivo Hikes T5 Pro 5G Price by Up to Rs 7,000 in India
Vivo Hikes T5 Pro 5G Price by Up to Rs 7,000 in India
By Gauri
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Drops to Rs 87,400 with Exchange and Cashback Deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Drops to Rs 87,400 with Exchange and Cashback Deals
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like