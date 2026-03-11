Brahma AI and Google Cloud Partner to Create Interactive Digital Humans

Artificial intelligence is steadily moving toward more human-like experiences, and a new partnership between Brahma AI and Google Cloud highlights that shift. The two companies have signed a multi year agreement to develop and scale high fidelity digital humans designed for global business use.

The collaboration uses Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure to power Brahma AI’s ATMAN technology, a system capable of creating digital versions of real people. These digital identities can speak multiple languages, interact with users in real time, and maintain the original person’s voice and visual likeness.

The broader idea is fairly ambitious. Industries such as healthcare, retail, sports, and entertainment could use these digital humans to provide more accessible and personalized services to audiences across the world.

Key Takeaways

Realistic Digital Humans: The partnership produces “ATMANS,” which are movie quality digital twins modeled after real individuals.

Multilingual Communication: With VAANI audio technology, these digital humans can converse in several native languages.

Ethical Safeguards: Every digital asset includes a tamper evident watermark to prevent identity misuse.

Industry Use Cases: Applications include patient guidance in hospitals, sports fan engagement, and retail product assistance.

Google Cloud AI Integration: Brahma AI relies on Google’s Gemini and Veo models to ensure strong performance and scalability.

Transforming business communication with digital twins

Brahma AI has its roots in visual effects technology used in major films, including Interstellar. Now the company is shifting its focus from cinema toward large scale enterprise applications.

Instead of simple animated avatars or text based chatbots, ATMAN technology creates a hyper personalized digital likeness of a real person. It captures facial expressions, speech patterns, and emotional nuances, making interactions feel much more natural.

In healthcare, for instance, a doctor’s digital twin could guide patients through recovery instructions in their preferred language at any time of the day. The system allows healthcare providers to deliver consistent guidance even when staff members are not physically present.

In sports and entertainment, athletes or celebrities could deploy their digital counterparts to host virtual training sessions, interact with fans, or answer questions during live events. It essentially allows one individual to scale their presence globally without needing to be everywhere at once.

Retail brands could also benefit from the technology. Digital experts could act as virtual concierge agents who explain complex product features, assist customers in real time, or provide personalized recommendations.

Security and ownership at the core

While the concept of digital humans is exciting, it also raises concerns about identity protection and misuse. Brahma AI has emphasized that maintaining ethical safeguards is central to its platform.

The company follows a principle where the human remains the driver and AI acts as the amplifier. In practical terms, the individual whose likeness is used retains full control over how their digital identity is deployed.

The system incorporates C2PA provenance technology, which embeds a hidden record inside every generated video or audio file. This record tracks the origin of the content and any edits that might occur later.

Such measures help reduce the risks associated with deepfakes or unauthorized synthetic media, ensuring that audiences can trust the authenticity of the digital interactions they encounter.

Technical foundation on Google Cloud

Brahma AI has developed its Brahma Studio platform entirely on Google Cloud infrastructure. This allows the system to handle large volumes of audiovisual data efficiently.

The platform uses Google’s Veo model to generate high quality video content and Gemini AI models to process reasoning, language understanding, and interactive responses.

By leveraging Google’s global cloud network, businesses can generate and distribute digital human experiences at scale. This approach also reduces the production costs typically associated with traditional film level visual effects.

Prabhu Narasimhan, CEO of Brahma AI, noted that the partnership aims to set a new benchmark for responsible digital experiences. Meanwhile, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, described the collaboration as an effort to unlock the value of audiovisual data across industries while maintaining trust and transparency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is a digital human or ATMAN?

A1: An ATMAN is a high fidelity digital twin of a real individual. It uses AI to replicate a person’s appearance, voice, and personality, allowing realistic and interactive communication.

Q2:How does Brahma AI prevent misuse of digital identities?

A2: The platform requires explicit consent from the individual before creating a digital twin. It also uses watermarking and C2PA tracking technology to verify the origin and authenticity of each piece of generated content.

Q3: Can these digital humans speak Indian languages?

A3: Yes. The VAANI audio infrastructure allows digital identities to communicate in multiple languages, including several Indian languages, improving accessibility for diverse audiences.

Q4: Which industries will adopt this technology first?

A4: Initial adoption is expected in healthcare for patient assistance, sports for fan interaction, retail for customer support, and media for localized advertising.