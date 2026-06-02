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Rapoo India expands product portfolio with new CF series laptop cooling pads starting at Rs 2,999

Rapoo India launched the CF100, CF200, and CF300 laptop cooling pads featuring silent fans, ergonomic stands, and built-in phone holders.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Rapoo India expands product portfolio with new CF series laptop cooling pads starting at Rs 2,999

Rapoo India just added three new laptop cooling pads to its lineup: the CF100, CF200, and CF300. If you use your laptop for hours at a stretch, these are meant to keep things cool and running smoothly. The company is known for wireless accessories, but now it’s targeting anyone who needs better heat control—students, office workers, or gamers. Each model is built to help your laptop stay fast and comfortable to use, even when you’re pushing it.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Product Lineup: The series includes three models, namely the Rapoo CF100, CF200, and CF300.
  • Fan Setup: You get anything from one big 130mm fan to eight smaller, quiet fans, depending on the model.
  • Ergonomics: Each pad lets you pick from 6 or 7 height settings, so you can find a comfortable angle and avoid hunching over.
  • Extra Feature: All three pads have a built-in phone holder. Handy if you like to keep your phone in view while you work.
  • Price and Where to Buy: Starts at Rs 2,999. You can find them in big electronics stores now, and they’ll show up on Amazon India soon.

Rapoo India expands product portfolio

Rapoo CF100 Entry Level Model

The Rapoo CF100 is for basic, everyday use. If you just need to keep your laptop cool while working or studying, this one does the job. It has a single 130mm fan that runs at 1100 RPM. The pad is lightweight, finished in grey, and fits laptops up to 14 inches. You can pick from 6 different angles for typing or watching videos. There’s also a spot to hold your phone, which is useful if you like to keep it close.

Rapoo CF200 Mid Tier Cooler

Designed for users facing longer computiThe CF200 steps things up for longer work sessions or some light gaming. It uses two 100mm fans, each spinning at 1500 RPM, so you get more airflow. Like the CF100, it fits laptops up to 14 inches and comes in grey. You still get 6 angle options and the built-in phone holder. Nothing too fancy, but it covers the basics well.er Rapoo CF300 targets heavy creators, power users, and competitive gamers who run demanding applications that generate substantial thermal loads. This heavy-duty model features eight high-efficiency silent fans operating at a fast speed of 2600 RPM to actively pull heat away from the laptop base. The structure supports larger, heavier laptops up to 17 inches. It elevates flexibility by offering 7 distinct ergonomic viewing angles alongside the standard mobile phone holder slot. Blue LED lighting accents give this variant a distinct aesthetic appeal.

Pricing, Warranty, and Availability

Pricing is pretty straightforward. The CF100 is Rs 2,999, the CF200 is Rs 3,299, and the CF300 tops out at Rs 3,999.

All three cooling accessories carry a standard 12-month manufacturer warranty. Buyers can purchase the products immediately through leading retail offline stores across the country. The company plans to make the series available shortly on Amazon India and other e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What laptop sizes do the new Rapoo CF series cooling pads support?

A1. The Rapoo CF100 and CF200 models support compact notebooks up to 14 inches. The larger Rapoo CF300 model can support heavier premium laptops up to 14 inches and 17 inches.

Q2. How many cooling fans are built into each specific Rapoo model?

A2. The CF100 includes one 130mm fan, the CF200 features two 100mm fans, and the high-performance CF300 contains eight distinct micro-fans.

Q3. Do these laptop stands offer any additional productivity features?

A3. Yes, all three cooling pads integrate a dedicated, built-in multi-functional mobile phone stand that allows you to position your smartphone next to your screen for multitasking.

Q4. What is the power requirement for these accessories?

A4. The cooling pads use standard DC 5V USB power input, making them plug-and-play accessories that run directly off your laptop’s USB ports.

Q5. Where can I buy the Rapoo CF series cooling pads in India?

A5. You can buy them right now at prominent offline retail electronics stores across India, and they will soon launch on Amazon India and online channels.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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