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boAt Launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Headphones in India at Rs 4,999

boAt introduces Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC over-ear headphones in India featuring dual drivers, 45dB noise cancellation, and 80-hour battery life at Rs 4,999.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
boAt Launches Nirvana Eutopia 2

Gurugram-based consumer technology firm boAt launched its new over-ear headphones, the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC, in India on July 23, 2026. The audio device features dual drivers, active noise cancellation, and a battery life that lasts up to 80 hours on a single charge. Priced at a launch rate of Rs 4,999, the device enters the personal audio market in Cosmic Black and Utopian White color options.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC launched in India at a special price of Rs 4,999.
  • The headphones feature 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation alongside dual drivers.
  • Users get up to 80 hours of total playback time, with a 10-minute charge giving 12 hours of use.
  • Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and boAt Hearables App support.
  • The hardware includes memory foam cushions, a swivel-foldable frame, and a hard carrying case.

boAt Launches Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Headphones

Sound Quality and Noise Cancellation

boAt, owned by parent firm Imagine Marketing Limited, designed the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC to serve daily multi-tasking needs across phone calls, audio streaming, and travel. The acoustic design employs a dual-driver system that separates sound frequencies to deliver clearer vocals and punchier bass response.

To minimize ambient noise, the headphones offer up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This system automatically adapts to changing sound levels in environments such as public transport, cafes, and office spaces. Sound output also supports Hi-Res Audio and 3D Spatial Audio to create a wider audio soundstage for movies, games, and music tracks.

Battery Life and Connectivity

Battery performance serves as a primary feature of the device. On a single full charge, the headphones deliver up to 80 hours of audio playback. A fast 10-minute charge provides up to 12 hours of listening time.

For wireless pairing, the device includes Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair, which allows rapid connections with Android phones and tablets. Users can alter equalizer settings and customize physical button controls through the boAt Hearables App.

Design and Call Performance

For voice calling, the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC uses AI ENx technology to filter out background noise during calls. Long listening sessions rely on an Adaptive Fit structure fitted with memory foam ear cushions. The earcups swivel and fold inward, enabling easy storage in the supplied hard carrying case.

boAt Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Nayyar stated that modern consumers require audio gear that handles work, travel, and entertainment without constant recharging.

The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is available on the boAt official website and leading online shopping portals across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC in India?

A1. The boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC carries a launch price tag of Rs 4,999 in India.

Q2. How long does the battery last on the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC?

A2. The device provides up to 80 hours of playback time on a full charge. A 10-minute charge offers up to 12 hours of usage.

Q3. Does the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC feature active noise cancellation?

A3. Yes, it has 45dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that adjusts to external noise levels.

Q4. Does the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC support mobile app controls?

A4. Yes, the headphones pair with the boAt Hearables App for custom EQ profiles and button remapping.

Q5. What colors are available for the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC?

A5. The headphones are sold in Cosmic Black and Utopian White colors.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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