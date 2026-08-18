Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Fastest Indian SUV to Cross 2 Lakh Exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced on Tuesday that its compact crossover SUV, the Fronx, has crossed two lakh cumulative exports in under 38 months. This achievement makes the Fronx the fastest sport utility vehicle built in India to reach the milestone. Overseas shipments of the crossover started in June 2023, with the model completing its first 1,00,000 export units in less than 25 months and adding the next 1,00,000 units in about 13 months.

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki Fronx crosses the 2,00,000 export mark in under 38 months from India.

The second batch of 1,00,000 units took about 13 months, almost half the time taken for the first batch.

The vehicle is built at the Maruti Suzuki manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat.

Shipped to nearly 90 global destinations, including Japan, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Maruti Suzuki accounted for more than 55 percent of all passenger vehicle exports from India in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27.

The automaker manufactures the Fronx exclusively at its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. From this base, the company ships the vehicle to nearly 90 countries. One major highlight includes exports to Japan, the home market of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India, stated that the Fronx has served as India’s top exported passenger vehicle since the 2024-25 financial year. He explained that the car achieved its second 1,00,000 sales milestone much faster than the first, showing strong customer interest in global markets.

Maruti Suzuki currently exports 17 vehicle models to nearly 120 countries. The carmaker maintained its position as the largest passenger vehicle exporter from India for five consecutive years. During the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year, the company held over 55 percent of total passenger vehicle exports from the country, with the Fronx, Jimny five-door, e-Vitara, Dzire, and Baleno leading the volume charts.

Product Specifications and Overseas Variants

In India, the Fronx sells through the Nexa retail network. The domestic version offers two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine producing 89.73 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol motor producing 98.69 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

For select export markets like Japan, Maruti Suzuki equips the Fronx with a 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid technology and an AllGrip Select all-wheel-drive system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many units of Maruti Suzuki Fronx have been exported so far?

A1. Maruti Suzuki has exported more than 2,00,000 units of the Fronx SUV since its overseas launch in June 2023.

Q2. Where is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx manufactured for international markets?

A2. The model is manufactured at the Maruti Suzuki Hansalpur plant located in Gujarat, India.

Q3. How long did the Fronx take to reach two lakh exports?

A3. The vehicle achieved the milestone in under 38 months, with the first 1,00,000 units taking under 25 months and the second 1,00,000 taking around 13 months.

Q4. Which countries receive the export-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

A4. Maruti Suzuki exports the Fronx to nearly 90 countries across Japan, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.