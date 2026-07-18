boAt Partners With Hip Hop Reality Show Legacy To Support Budding Artists

Consumer technology company Imagine Marketing Limited, which owns the audio brand boAt, announced a partnership with hip-hop reality show Legacy on July 14. The collaboration focuses on supporting emerging creators and cultural movements among the Indian youth. Legacy operates as a community-led talent platform designed to identify the next prominent rap artist in the country. Popular hip-hop figures Raftaar and KR$NA serve as the judges for this music show.

Key Takeaways

Audio brand boAt announced a formal partnership with the rap talent platform Legacy on July 14.

Indian hip-hop artists Raftaar and KR$NA head the reality show as main judges.

The reality show uses a three-phase elimination format consisting of cyphers, live head-to-head battles, and sudden death rounds.

Parent firm Imagine Marketing Limited manufactured 71% of its products locally in India during the 2025 fiscal year.

Through this new partnership, the audio manufacturer aims to expand its presence within the independent music ecosystem in India. The hip-hop platform provides young musical talents a structured path to transition from raw performers into professional stage artists. The show progresses through distinct competitive stages to test the contestants. It begins with the initial showcases featuring the top 30 selected contestants. The competition then moves to the top 15 stage, where rappers compete in live one-on-one battles. The final phase narrows down the pool to the top 10 contestants for high-intensity sudden death rounds before reaching the grand finale.

Rappers KR$NA and Raftaar bring industry experience to the show to help contestants navigate these competitive phases[cite: 1]. KR$NA maintains an existing relationship with the audio brand as an official brand ambassador. The judges stated that the platform aims to provide authentic recognition to the Desi hip-hop community while establishing a sustainable infrastructure for upcoming artists. The show emphasizes real-world musical skills by evaluating contestants through collaborations and cyphers rather than standard television talent hunt formats.

The parent organization, Imagine Marketing Limited, started operations in the year 2015. While the company began primarily as a seller of personal audio equipment like earphones and headphones, it has since expanded its product portfolio. The brand now sells smart wearables, power charging accessories, and audio-visual equipment across the Indian market. The company relies on its dedicated research and development wing, boAt Labs, which employs more than 100 engineers to design new consumer tech products. According to financial disclosures, the company achieved profitability in the 2025 fiscal year while executing its local manufacturing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who are the judges for the hip-hop reality show Legacy?

A1. Indian hip-hop artists Raftaar and KR$NA serve as the primary judges for the show.

Q2. What is the competition format for the talent platform?

A2. The show follows a three-phase structure that narrows down contestants from the top 30 to the top 15, and finally to the top 10 through cyphers, live one-on-one battles, and sudden death rounds.

Q3. Which company owns the consumer electronics brand boAt?

A3. Imagine Marketing Limited owns the brand. The company was established in 2015.

Q4. Where does the audio company manufacture its electronic products?

A4. The company designs and builds products locally under its domestic manufacturing plans, with 71% of total units produced in India during the 2025 fiscal year.