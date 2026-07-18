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realme launches C100x 4G with massive 8000mAh battery in India

realme launched the C100x 4G smartphone in India starting at INR 14,499. The budget phone features an 8000mAh battery and a 120Hz display.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
realme launches C100x 4G with massive 8000mAh battery in India

Smartphone manufacturer realme officially introduced its latest budget device, the realme C100x 4G, in the Indian market on July 16, 2026. The device targets budget-conscious buyers who prioritize long battery life and durability. The handset stands out in its price segment by packing a massive 8000mAh Titan Battery paired with 45W fast charging support. Available immediately on Flipkart, the official brand website, and offline retail stores, the phone enters a competitive entry-level space with an aggressive introductory price starting at INR 14,499.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The realme C100x 4G features a massive 8000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and 6W reverse charging.
  • The device comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 50MP primary camera.
  • Prices start at INR 14,499 for the base variant during the initial sale window.
  • The phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance alongside military-grade drop protection.

realme launches C100x 4G

Battery Performance and Design Elements

The main highlight of the realme C100x 4G remains its power setup. The company claims the battery health lasts up to seven years, maintaining performance standards for 1,600 charge cycles using built-in AI protection features. Users can also utilize the phone to charge smaller accessories via 6W reverse wired charging.

Engineering a large battery often results in a bulky chassis, but realme managed to keep the thickness of this phone at 8.78mm. The device weighs 219 grams and utilizes rounded corners to improve ergonomics during extended use. The rear panel features a textured finish with notification lights surrounding the camera housing. Buyers can choose between two color options, Golden Coast and Deepblue Tide.

Hardware Durability and Screen Specifications

For physical protection, the handset comes with ArmorShell construction. The build passed the MIL-STD 810H military shock tests, featuring internal foam padding around delicate components and a hardened glass panel over the display. According to lab tests, the screen can survive drops onto marble surfaces from up to two meters. The chassis is IP64 rated against dust and splashes. Software features like Rain Touch mode ensure the screen registers inputs accurately even when wet, while a speaker cleaner utility uses audio vibrations to eject trapped water droplets.

On the front, the phone houses a 120Hz LCD screen that reaches 900 nits of peak brightness. The display incorporates DC dimming technology to minimize flicker and reduce eye strain.

Camera Hardware and Internal Processing

The rear camera array uses a 50MP main sensor assisted by AI software to capture everyday photos. A 5MP camera sits on the front side inside a display cutout to handle video calls and selfies.

An octa-core processor built on a 12nm process node runs the daily operations. The setup achieves a score of 373,800 points inside the AnTuTu benchmarking application, providing adequate speeds for browsing, social media, and light multitasking.

Indian Market Pricing and Variant Breakdown

The standard retail price for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model sits at INR 14,999. However, realme is offering a flat discount of INR 500 during the initial launch phase running from July 16 through July 20, 2026, lowering the transaction price to INR 14,499.

FAQ

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the realme C100x 4G and how fast does it charge?

A1. The phone features an 8000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging via a wired connection.

Q2. What is the price of the realme C100x 4G in India?

A2. The 4GB+64GB model costs INR 14,999, but a launch discount brings the price down to INR 14,499 until July 20, 2026.

Q3. Does the phone support reverse charging for other devices?

A3. Yes, the device supports 6W reverse wired charging to power up external accessories like earphones or small gadgets.

Q4. Is the realme C100x 4G waterproof?

A4. The device has an IP64 rating, meaning it is completely dustproof and protected against water splashes, though it cannot be fully submerged.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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