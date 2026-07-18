realme Launches NARZO 100x 5G With 8000mAh Battery in India

Smartphone brand realme expanded its Narzo portfolio in India with the official announcement of the realme NARZO 100x 5G. The brand, known for focusing on the youth demographic, designed this device around massive battery endurance and entertainment features. The smartphone introduces a massive 8000mAh Titan Battery to the segment and incorporates a 144Hz high refresh rate screen alongside a MediaTek processor. The smartphone goes on sale starting July 22, 2026, with introductory prices starting at INR 18,499.

Key Takeaways

Battery: Segment-leading 8000mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging support.

Segment-leading 8000mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging support. Display: 6.8-inch LCD screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness.

6.8-inch LCD screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm octa-core chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm octa-core chipset. Camera: 50MP dual AI rear camera setup and an 8MP front shooter.

50MP dual AI rear camera setup and an 8MP front shooter. Pricing: Starts at an effective price of INR 18,499 for the base variant during the initial launch window.

The realme NARZO 100x 5G focuses heavily on addressing battery anxiety by packing an 8000mAh cell into an 8.8mm body. According to the brand, this setup provides up to three days of standard usage, supporting 26 hours of YouTube streaming or 12 hours of uninterrupted gaming for titles like BGMI. The battery uses health preservation technology designed to retain over 80% capacity after seven years or 1,600 charging cycles. To manage the thermals of the large capacity cell, realme integrated a 5300mm² AirFlow Vapour Chamber cooling system, one-tap cooling, and bypass charging options.

For performance, the device relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built on a 6nm architecture. It supports up to 14GB of dynamic RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage space. The phone runs on the realme UI 7.0 operating system, which the company claims maintains fluid operation for up to four years. Visuals are handled by a 6.8-inch LCD screen that reaches 1200 nits of peak brightness and utilizes DC dimming to reduce eye strain.

For photography, the device features a 50MP dual AI main camera and an 8MP front-facing lens. The camera software includes tools like AI Eraser for object removal and AI Portrait Lighting. On the software integration front, the operating system features a built-in Gemini Live assistant for conversational AI tasks alongside an AI assistant for notes. The external chassis features a “Light Glass Design” with an AI Pulse Light strip on the back that flashes for notifications and music playback. Additionally, the phone achieves an IP65 rating for dust and water protection and carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance certifications.

The realme NARZO 100x 5G will sell through Amazon India and the official realme website. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Flash Orange colors. The standard retail prices are INR 20,999 for the 4GB+128GB version, INR 22,999 for the 6GB+128GB version, and INR 24,999 for the 6GB+256GB version. However, a special 12-hour launch promotion on July 22 reduces the starting prices to INR 18,499, INR 20,499, and INR 22,499 respectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the realme NARZO 100x 5G in India?

A1. The smartphone starts at a promotional price of INR 18,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model during the initial 12-hour sale window on July 22, 2026. The standard retail price for this base model is INR 20,999.

Q2. What are the key battery specifications of this smartphone?

A2. The phone features an 8000mAh Titan Battery that supports 45W fast charging. It includes specialized safety features such as bypass charging, night charging algorithms, and a large vapor chamber cooling system.

Q3. What processor powers the realme NARZO 100x 5G?

A3. The device operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor built on a 6nm fabrication process.

Q4. Does the realme NARZO 100x 5G have any water or drop protection?

A4. Yes, the device has an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It also passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade testing for shock resistance against drops up to 1.8 meters.