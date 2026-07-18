vivo India Launches T5 Lite 5G Smartphone with Large Battery and Fast Charging

vivo India, a prominent smartphone manufacturer operating in the Indian consumer electronics market, expanded its affordable device lineup with the official launch of the vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G on Thursday. The new smartphone targets young consumers by bundling a large 6,500mAh capacity battery, fast charging, and basic AI features into a budget package. The baseline model costs Rs 19,999, and the phone goes on sale in India starting July 22, 2026.

Key Takeaways

The device features a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 44W FlashCharge technology.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor drives the phone along with up to 6GB of RAM.

The screen measures 6.74 inches, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

Built with an IP65 rating, the phone includes a military-grade durability certificate for drop resistance.

The mobile phone comes in three distinct configurations to address different user needs. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs 19,999. The mid-tier choice offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 21,999. The top-end model provides 6GB of RAM alongside 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs 24,999. Buyers can purchase the phone from the vivo India online store, Flipkart, and offline retail partner outlets. Launch deals include a flat discount of Rs 1,500 for customers using HDFC Bank, SBI, or Axis Bank cards.

The smartphone operates on the Android 16 operating system, configured with the custom OriginOS 6 user interface. The software introduces a package of artificial intelligence tools, including AI Creation, AI Captions, and vivo DocMaster. For security, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner provides biometric authentication. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera utilizing a Sony IMX852 sensor, accompanied by a small 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. A 5-megapixel front-facing sensor handles selfies and video calls.

The phone uses a matte-finish frame with a plastic body shell. It measures 0.839 centimeters in thickness and weighs 209 grams. For durability, vivo secured an IP65 rating to protect the internal circuitry from dust and light water sprays. The build qualifies for Triple Anti-Drop SGS certification and meets standard military-grade physical stress checks to handle accidental drops during daily usage. The 6.74-inch LCD panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and drops blue light emission levels, obtaining a TÜV Rheinland certification to decrease eye strain.

The corporate strategy behind the T-series centers heavily on digital sales channels, letting the brand challenge affordable options from competitors like Realme and Infinix. By adding faster 44W charging compared to the older 15W standard on the previous model, the company hopes to secure a larger share of the entry-level 5G market in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G go on sale in India?

A1. The smartphone goes on sale starting July 22, 2026, across online platforms and physical retail shops.

Q2. What is the starting price and what are the available bank offers?

A2. The base model starts at Rs 19,999. Buyers using SBI, Axis Bank, or HDFC Bank cards can receive a flat Rs 1,500 discount, reducing the net starting cost to Rs 18,499.

Q3. What processor handles the tasks inside this phone?

A3. The handset runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

Q4. How large is the battery and how fast does it charge?

A4. The device holds a 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge speed through its USB Type-C port.