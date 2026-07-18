JSW MG Motor India introduces MG ADAPT platform for multi energy vehicles

JSW MG Motor India unveiled MG ADAPT, a new automobile architecture designed to support multiple clean energy technologies on a single framework. The carmaker announced the technology at an event in Gurugram on July 16, 2026. This setup accommodates fully electric vehicles, hybrid options, plug-in hybrids, and range-extended electric models. The company confirmed that it will launch one electric vehicle and one plug-in hybrid vehicle built on this system by the fiscal year 2026-27.

Key Takeaways

The new platform supports four distinct green powertrain options on a single structural base.

The company plans to debut one pure electric vehicle and one plug-in hybrid model by the 2026-27 financial year.

The technology features a new 10-in-1 electric drive system alongside an electromagnetic transmission setup.

Four automated driving modes handle power distribution based on real-time road conditions.

JSW MG Motor India operates as a joint venture formed in 2023 between the Indian conglomerate JSW Group and global automotive company SAIC Motor. The joint venture focuses on building high-technology vehicles at its manufacturing plant located in Halol, Gujarat. By introducing this modular system, the manufacturer wants to give Indian car buyers a wider selection of powertrains without needing to build completely separate vehicle structures for each fuel type.

The engineering setup combines a hybrid-specific petrol engine with a dedicated battery pack. It uses a new 10-in-1 electric drive component to reduce mechanical complexity under the hood. Power goes to the wheels through a dedicated hybrid transmission system that relies on electromagnetic operation.

An automated energy management system controls how the car uses power. It switches between four distinct modes depending on speed and driver input. For city driving, the pure electric mode runs solely on battery power. When the battery runs low, the series hybrid mode starts the engine to act as a generator, creating electricity for the electric motor. For fast acceleration, the parallel hybrid mode engages both the engine and the motor together. On open highways, the direct drive mode connects the engine straight to the wheels for maximum fuel economy.

The system also supports range extender technology. In this setup, the vehicle drives like a regular electric car because the electric motor always turns the wheels. The onboard petrol engine never connects to the drivetrain, functioning only to charge the battery pack during long road trips. This setup helps drivers travel longer distances without worrying about finding an immediate charging station.

FAQ

Q1. What is MG ADAPT?

A1. It is a new modular vehicle architecture developed by JSW MG Motor India that allows electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and range-extended drivetrains to be built on the same base platform.

Q2. When will the first vehicles using this new technology arrive in India?

A2. The manufacturer plans to launch two distinct models, comprising one pure electric car and one plug-in hybrid vehicle, by the financial year 2026-27.

Q3. How do the four driving modes operate?

A3. The system automatically shifts between pure electric power for city streets, a series hybrid setup for charging on the move, a parallel hybrid mode for maximum acceleration, and a direct engine drive for highway speeds.

Q4. What makes the range extender option different from a standard hybrid?

A4. In the range extender setup, the electric motor is the only component that drives the wheels. The petrol engine serves exclusively as an onboard generator to recharge the battery pack.