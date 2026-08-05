Agile Robots Acquires Majority Stake in Bengaluru-Based XNG Automation

Munich-headquartered AI robotics company Agile Robots SE acquired a majority stake in XNG Automation, an Indian factory and intralogistics automation specialist. The acquisition aims to expand the German company’s market presence across India’s growing manufacturing sector. By integrating Agile Robots’ AI hardware and software with XNG Automation’s local system integration capabilities, both entities plan to serve customers in automotive, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

Key Takeaways

Agile Robots bought a majority stake in Bengaluru-based XNG Automation.

The acquisition connects Agile Robots’ AI hardware with XNG’s local system integration capabilities in India.

XNG Automation serves major industrial clients like Bosch and Toyota.

Agile Robots operates a manufacturing unit in Chennai and a regional headquarters in Bengaluru.

Agile Robots started in 2018 as a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center (DLR). The robotics provider employs over 3,200 people globally and maintains a portfolio that includes the dexterous Agile Hand and the industrial humanoid robot Agile ONE. The company expanded into India in 2024 by opening a production facility in Chennai and setup its regional headquarters in Bengaluru. Globally, Agile Robots installed more than 20,000 robotics solutions.

Bengaluru-based XNG Automation operates with 200 employees and holds over 15 years of experience in system integration, machine vision, and special-purpose machinery. The company designs automation lines for high-throughput production, factory logistics, and precision assembly. XNG Automation works with global brands operating in India, including Bosch and Toyota, supplying systems to the EV, 3C consumer electronics, and e-commerce sectors.

Executive Director at Agile Robots, Rory Sexton, stated that combining hardware and AI software with XNG’s integration expertise supports Indian manufacturing as it shifts toward intelligent production. Rakesh Bhat, CEO of XNG Automation, noted that the partnership equips XNG with global manufacturing resources to help scale operations across India.

The transaction allows Agile Robots to sell hardware directly through established local distribution networks. XNG Automation gains access to advanced physical AI software and specialized hardware from Agile Robots’ group subsidiaries, which include Franka Robotics, idealworks, BÄR Automation, and Krause Automation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What does Agile Robots do?

A1. Agile Robots SE develops AI-powered robotics solutions, hardware, and physical AI systems for industrial automation.

Q2. Where is XNG Automation located?

A2. XNG Automation maintains its headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Q3. What products does Agile Robots produce?

A3. Key products include the Agile Hand, an industrial dexterous hand, and Agile ONE, a humanoid robot designed for industrial applications.

Q4. Which companies use XNG Automation systems?

A4. Industrial manufacturers such as Bosch and Toyota use XNG Automation systems for factory floor operations.