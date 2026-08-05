News

Agile Robots Acquires Majority Stake in Bengaluru-Based XNG Automation

Agile Robots acquires a majority stake in India's XNG Automation to boost AI-driven industrial robotics and factory automation solutions.

By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Agile Robots SE grows in India with investment in XNG Automation

Munich-headquartered AI robotics company Agile Robots SE acquired a majority stake in XNG Automation, an Indian factory and intralogistics automation specialist. The acquisition aims to expand the German company’s market presence across India’s growing manufacturing sector. By integrating Agile Robots’ AI hardware and software with XNG Automation’s local system integration capabilities, both entities plan to serve customers in automotive, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Agile Robots bought a majority stake in Bengaluru-based XNG Automation.
  • The acquisition connects Agile Robots’ AI hardware with XNG’s local system integration capabilities in India.
  • XNG Automation serves major industrial clients like Bosch and Toyota.
  • Agile Robots operates a manufacturing unit in Chennai and a regional headquarters in Bengaluru.

Agile Robots started in 2018 as a spin-off from the German Aerospace Center (DLR). The robotics provider employs over 3,200 people globally and maintains a portfolio that includes the dexterous Agile Hand and the industrial humanoid robot Agile ONE. The company expanded into India in 2024 by opening a production facility in Chennai and setup its regional headquarters in Bengaluru. Globally, Agile Robots installed more than 20,000 robotics solutions.

Bengaluru-based XNG Automation operates with 200 employees and holds over 15 years of experience in system integration, machine vision, and special-purpose machinery. The company designs automation lines for high-throughput production, factory logistics, and precision assembly. XNG Automation works with global brands operating in India, including Bosch and Toyota, supplying systems to the EV, 3C consumer electronics, and e-commerce sectors.

Executive Director at Agile Robots, Rory Sexton, stated that combining hardware and AI software with XNG’s integration expertise supports Indian manufacturing as it shifts toward intelligent production. Rakesh Bhat, CEO of XNG Automation, noted that the partnership equips XNG with global manufacturing resources to help scale operations across India.

The transaction allows Agile Robots to sell hardware directly through established local distribution networks. XNG Automation gains access to advanced physical AI software and specialized hardware from Agile Robots’ group subsidiaries, which include Franka Robotics, idealworks, BÄR Automation, and Krause Automation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What does Agile Robots do?

A1. Agile Robots SE develops AI-powered robotics solutions, hardware, and physical AI systems for industrial automation.

Q2. Where is XNG Automation located?

A2. XNG Automation maintains its headquarters in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Q3. What products does Agile Robots produce?

A3. Key products include the Agile Hand, an industrial dexterous hand, and Agile ONE, a humanoid robot designed for industrial applications.

Q4. Which companies use XNG Automation systems?

A4. Industrial manufacturers such as Bosch and Toyota use XNG Automation systems for factory floor operations.

BSH Expands Premium Small Home Appliances Range in India Target 20 Percent Growth
Bharti Airtel reports ₹58,539 crore consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27 as ARPU climbs to ₹264
Consistent Infosystems Launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers in India
Google Gemini Launches Interactive Kaun Banega Crorepati Quiz Experience for Limited Time
KRAFTON India Releases New Druvaen X Suits in BGMI 4.5 Update Featuring Free Gameplay Upgrades
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
Next Article Bharti Airtel reports ₹58,539 crore consolidated revenue Bharti Airtel reports ₹58,539 crore consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27 as ARPU climbs to ₹264
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series
Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Flip8 in India
By Gauri
Vivo Confirms India Launch Date and Key Features for Upcoming Vivo S2 Smartphone
By Aditi Sharma
INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India
INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India
By Vishal Jain
Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India to Automate Daily Workspace Tasks
Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India to Automate Daily Workspace Tasks
By Gauri
Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets
Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card
Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card in India
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like