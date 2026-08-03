Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Flip8 in India

Samsung announced new 30-month no-cost EMI financing options for its latest foldable smartphone range in India, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8. The move lowers monthly installments for buyers and includes zero down payment offers across selected banking partners. Under this scheme, the flagship Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at a monthly installment of INR 6,667, which is 9 percent lower than the monthly EMI structure of the previous Galaxy Z Fold7 generation. Samsung Electronics, a South Korean multinational electronics corporation, manufactures consumer devices, semiconductors, and mobile smartphones globally.

Key Takeaways

Samsung offers 30-month no-cost EMI plans with zero down payment for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8 in India.

Monthly installments start at INR 4,167 for the Galaxy Z Flip8, INR 6,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold8, and INR 6,667 for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra monthly EMI costs 9 percent less than the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold7 EMI plan.

Financing partners for this tenure include Samsung Finance+ (powered by DMI Finance), TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Poonawalla Fincorp.

Pre-orders are open on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and major offline and online retail partners.

Samsung aims to make its premium foldable lineup accessible to a broader customer base in India by extending repayment tenures. These smartphones feature integrated Galaxy AI capabilities, updated hinge designs, new display builds, and upgraded performance specifications.

The top-tier Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 256GB variant carries a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of INR 1,99,999. With the 30-month Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) scheme, consumers pay INR 6,667 per month. Colour options for this model include Violet Shadow, Graphite, Cream, and an online-exclusive Green Shadow.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 256GB model is priced at an MRP of INR 1,79,999. The 30-month finance plan breaks this cost down to INR 6,000 monthly. Available color options feature Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and an online-exclusive Pistachio.

The compact foldable, Galaxy Z Flip8 256GB, enters the market with an MRP of INR 1,24,999. The 30-month financing scheme reduces the monthly payment to INR 4,167. Buyers can choose from Pink, Graphite, Cream, and an online-exclusive Mint option.

To offer these financing structures, Samsung partnered with financial service providers including Samsung Finance+ via DMI Finance, TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Poonawalla Fincorp. Customers can access these schemes directly at checkout through Samsung’s official website, physical Samsung Experience Stores, and participating retail outlets nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting EMI for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 in India?

A1. Under the new 30-month no-cost EMI plan, the Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at INR 4,167 per month for the 256GB storage model.

Q2. How much does the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra cost per month on the 30-month scheme?

A2. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 256GB variant costs INR 6,667 per month on the 30-month financing option, which is 9 percent lower than the Galaxy Z Fold7 monthly EMI rate.

Q3. Which banks and financial institutions offer the 30-month no-cost EMI for Samsung foldables?

A3. The 30-month scheme is available through Samsung Finance+ (powered by DMI Finance), TVS Credit, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Poonawalla Fincorp.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase the Galaxy Z Fold8 series with this EMI plan?

A4. The offer is available on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and authorized offline and online retail outlets across India.