Samsung launches new 990 SSD in India with faster speeds and better power efficiency

Samsung India announced the launch of its new 990 SSD, offering high sequential performance and lower energy use for gamers, content creators, and daily PC users. The storage drive comes in 1-terabyte (TB) and 2TB capacities to support heavy digital workloads and DIY PC builds. South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics focuses on memory chips, consumer electronics, and mobile hardware, distributing these solid-state drives through its regional subsidiary, Samsung India. The internal storage components will go on sale across India during the final week of July 2026.

Key Takeaways

Available in 1TB and 2TB options starting at INR 25,649.

Peak sequential read speeds reach up to 7,250 MB/s using the PCIe 4.0 interface.

Power efficiency improves by up to 38% compared to the older 990 PRO model.

Includes Samsung Magician Software for data migration and health tracking.

Technical specifications and pricing

The storage drive utilizes the M.2 (2280) form factor and works on the PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 interface. Samsung builds these drives using its proprietary V-NAND storage memory and an in-house controller.

Performance varies slightly by capacity. The 2TB model delivers sequential read speeds up to 7,250 MB/s and random read speeds up to 850K IOPS. The 1TB version provides sequential read speeds up to 7,150 MB/s and random read speeds up to 700K IOPS. Both capacities maintain identical sequential write speeds up to 6,450 MB/s. For random write performance, the 2TB model reaches 1,200K IOPS, while the 1TB drive hits 1,100K IOPS.

Samsung states the 2TB version holds roughly 30 large games, using an average game size of 64GB as a reference point. The hardware requires less power to operate, showing a 38% increase in sequential read and write megabytes per watt over the older 990 PRO.

Reliability metrics include a Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating of 400TB for the 1TB model and 800TB for the 2TB model. Samsung bundles the hardware with its Magician Software, which handles drive health monitoring, data protection, and firmware updates. Buyers receive a three-year limited warranty, which remains valid until the time limit expires or the maximum TBW threshold is reached.

The manufacturer has set the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 1TB model at INR 25,649. The larger 2TB variant carries an MSRP of INR 50,349.

FAQs

Q1. When will the Samsung 990 SSD be available for purchase in India?

A1. The drive will become available in retail stores and online platforms during the last week of July 2026.

Q2. What are the retail prices for the different storage capacities?

A2. The 1TB capacity model costs INR 25,649, and the 2TB capacity model costs INR 50,349.

Q3. What is the difference in read speeds between the 1TB and 2TB models?

A3. The 2TB model reaches a maximum sequential read speed of 7,250 MB/s, while the 1TB model reaches up to 7,150 MB/s.

Q4. How much better is the power consumption compared to the previous version?

A4. The new drive delivers up to 38% better power efficiency per watt when compared directly to the older Samsung 990 PRO model.

Q5. Does the drive come with a manufacturer warranty?

A5. Yes, Samsung provides a three-year limited warranty, though coverage terminates early if the drive exceeds its rated Total Bytes Written limit.