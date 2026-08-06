daWg Launches HeadBug G30 Gaming Headset with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound in India

Indian gaming peripheral brand daWg launched its new wired gaming headset, the HeadBug G30, in India on August 6, 2026. The headset features Hi-Res Audio, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, and 50mm neodymium drivers designed to deliver clear in-game sound directional cues for competitive players. The device comes with dedicated Windows software that lets users customize equalizer profiles and sound settings. Priced at an introductory rate of Rs 2,599, the HeadBug G30 is available for purchase on Amazon.in.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability : Available on Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 2,599.

: Available on Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 2,599. Audio Drivers : Packed with 50mm neodymium drivers supporting Hi-Res Audio and Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound.

: Packed with 50mm neodymium drivers supporting Hi-Res Audio and Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound. Microphone : Features a flexible “FlexMic” system built for clear voice communication.

: Features a flexible “FlexMic” system built for clear voice communication. Connectivity : Uses a 2-meter USB Type-A wired cable connection.

: Uses a 2-meter USB Type-A wired cable connection. Customization: Offers custom sound tuning through dedicated Windows software and includes RGB LED lighting.

The HeadBug G30 relies on GameXperience Audio Technology paired with its 50mm drivers to balance low-end bass, mid-range sounds, and high frequencies. This setup aims to help gamers detect footstep direction, weapon reloads, and environmental sound effects during fast-paced multiplayer titles.

For voice communication, the headset includes a FlexMic setup built to filter out background noise while transmitting voice callouts clearly during online matches. The outer earcups incorporate onboard controls, enabling users to adjust volume levels or mute the microphone on the fly.

To handle long usage, the device features padded ear cushions and a lightweight structure. The exterior design sports RGB LED lighting to match modern gaming desktop setups. Because it connects via a 2-meter USB Type-A cable, the headset provides zero latency compared to wireless alternatives.

daWg operates as a dedicated audio and gaming gear brand backed by the service network and infrastructure of Zebronics. Speaking on the release, Yash Doshi, Co-Founder and Director at daWg, stated that the brand designed the product around the evolving performance and teamwork needs of modern gamers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the daWg HeadBug G30 gaming headset in India?

A1. The daWg HeadBug G30 carries an introductory price tag of Rs 2,599 in India.

Q2. Where can I buy the daWg HeadBug G30 headset?

A2. The headset is available online through Amazon.in.

Q3. Does the HeadBug G30 support surround sound?

A3. Yes, the headset supports Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound alongside Hi-Res Audio performance.

Q4. Is the daWg HeadBug G30 a wireless headset?

A4. No, the headset uses a 2-meter USB Type-A wired cable connection.

Q5. Can you customize the sound settings on the HeadBug G30?

A5. Yes, users can adjust audio profiles using dedicated Windows software provided for the headset.