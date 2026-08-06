Sony India Launches WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in Olive Gray

Sony India announced the launch of its flagship WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in a new Olive Gray colour variant in New Delhi on August 6, 2026. The Japanese electronics brand, known globally for its consumer audio, video, and gaming hardware, introduced this fresh aesthetic to expand its premium headphone offerings for Indian consumers. Priced at Rs. 39,990, the new Olive Gray version joins the existing color lineup and goes on sale starting August 6, 2026, exclusively via Amazon India.

Key Takeaways

Sony India introduced an Olive Gray color option for the flagship WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling wireless headphones.

The headphones carry a price tag of Rs. 39,990 and are available on Amazon starting August 6, 2026.

Powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, the chip operates seven times faster than the previous model.

The system utilizes 12 microphones to optimize noise cancellation and real-time audio adjusting.

Sony developed the sound tuning alongside mastering engineers from Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering.

Sony India Private Limited operates as a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation, marketing audio gear, Bravia televisions, and PlayStation consoles in the Indian market. The WH-1000XM6 headphones represent the latest generation of the company’s flagship over-ear wireless audio line. Designed to offer studio-grade sound reproduction, Sony collaborated with mastering engineers from global recording studios, including Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering, to calibrate the custom driver units.

On the technical front, the WH-1000XM6 features the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3. This hardware processes ambient sound seven times faster than the processor inside the older WH-1000XM5 generation. The hardware setup incorporates 12 microphones, representing a 1.5-times increase in microphone count over the predecessor. The system uses these adaptive microphones to detect environmental noise and fine-tune active noise cancellation in real time.

In terms of features, the WH-1000XM6 supports 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, providing multi-channel spatial sound for movie watching. The device also incorporates an adaptive voice pickup system for clear phone calls in noisy surroundings. The matte Olive Gray finish joins five existing shades: Sandstone, SandPink, Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Sony WH-1000XM6 Olive Gray variant in India?

A1. The Sony WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray costs Rs. 39,990 in India.

Q2. Where can buyers purchase the new Olive Gray Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones?

A2. The Olive Gray variant is available online exclusively on the Amazon portal starting August 6, 2026.

Q3. How many microphones does the Sony WH-1000XM6 use for noise cancellation?

A3. The WH-1000XM6 uses 12 microphones managed by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 to block background noise.

Q4. What color options are available for the Sony WH-1000XM6 series?

A4. The WH-1000XM6 comes in six colors: Olive Gray, Sandstone, SandPink, Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue.