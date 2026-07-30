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Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India to Automate Daily Workspace Tasks

Google releases Gemini Spark in India for Google AI Pro users, automating routine tasks across Gmail, Docs, and Calendar using the Gemini 3.6 Flash model.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India to Automate Daily Workspace Tasks

Google today introduced Gemini Spark in India, a proactive artificial intelligence agent designed to perform routine digital chores across everyday applications on behalf of users. The tool runs securely in the background to handle personal and professional duties across Google Workspace applications, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar. Indian subscribers on the Google AI Pro plan, which costs ₹1,950 per month, will receive access over the coming weeks, while Google AI Ultra subscribers can access it immediately.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Google launched Gemini Spark in India for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
  • The agent automates tasks in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar using the Gemini 3.6 Flash model.
  • Capabilities include organizing travel, tracking subscriptions, drafting personalized emails, and summarizing RSVPs.
  • Users maintain full control with manual confirmation for major actions.

Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India

How Gemini Spark Operates Across Google Apps

Gemini Spark relies on Gemini 3.6 Flash, an AI model built by Google for rapid multi-step reasoning and automated task execution. Instead of requiring step-by-step prompts for every quick action, the agent processes complex instructions in real time. For example, when a user receives multiple wedding invitations or event notices in Gmail, the system can parse guest lists, organize responses, and present a structured summary directly inside Google Sheets or Google Docs.

The system also learns personal writing preferences over time. When drafting emails or quick replies in Gmail, Gemini Spark matches the user’s specific tone and vocabulary, reducing the time needed to edit outgoing messages. Beyond communication, the agent tracks active digital subscriptions, organizes flight and hotel confirmation details into Calendar events, and manages multi-app schedules without transferring data to external servers.

Security Controls and Indian Market Pricing

Google emphasized that user privacy remains central to the build of Gemini Spark. The software executes background tasks under strict user permission boundaries. High-priority decisions, such as sending emails or modifying account settings, require manual approval before completion. This setup keeps control in the user’s hands while eliminating repetitive manual steps.

Google AI Pro membership in India costs ₹1,950 per month and includes 5 TB of cloud storage alongside access to advanced Gemini models. Reliance Jio subscribers in India currently receive promotional access to the plan. Google AI Ultra subscribers, who pay a higher monthly tier for top-level usage limits, gain instant access to Gemini Spark starting today. The broader rollout to Pro users across India will continue gradually over the next few weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Google Gemini Spark?

A1. Gemini Spark is an artificial intelligence agent created by Google that automatically executes everyday digital tasks across applications like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar.

Q2. Which AI model powers Gemini Spark in India?

A2. Gemini Spark operates using Gemini 3.6 Flash, a fast Google model built for multi-step reasoning and automated actions.

Q3. Who can access Gemini Spark in India right now?

A3. Google AI Ultra subscribers get immediate access in India. Google AI Pro subscribers will receive the feature gradually over the coming weeks.

Q4. How much does Google AI Pro cost in India?

A4. The Google AI Pro subscription costs ₹1,950 per month in India, offering expanded access to Gemini models and cloud storage.

Q5. Does Gemini Spark send emails automatically without user permission?

A5. No. Gemini Spark performs tasks securely in the background, but major actions like sending emails or changing settings require manual confirmation from the user.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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