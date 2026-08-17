OnePlus Campus Dominate 2026 BGMI Tournament Enters Delhi NCR for Grand LAN Finale

OnePlus is hosting the final leg of its collegiate esports event, Campus Dominate 2026, across college grounds in Delhi NCR from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21. The third edition of this nationwide Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) competition visits 16 universities in 10 Indian cities. It features a traveling 40-foot OnePlus Gaming Truck and concludes with an on-site Grand LAN Finale at Bennett University, Greater Noida, where finalists will compete for a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus Campus Dominate 2026 visits 16 universities across 10 cities.

The tournament features four-player squad BGMI Team Deathmatch (TDM) battles.

The Delhi NCR stop runs from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21.

The Grand LAN Finale takes place on Aug. 21 at Bennett University.

Finalists will play on the OnePlus Nord 6 smartphone to compete for a Rs 10 lakh prize pool.

The tour includes a custom 40-foot gaming truck, creator meetups, and product experience zones.

Tournament Journey and Campus Turnout

Before reaching Delhi NCR, the tour covered seven Indian cities. Student participation reached over 3,500 in Pune, 7,500 across three colleges in Hyderabad, and 6,500 at two campuses in Bengaluru. The joint stops in Vadodara and Ahmedabad recorded more than 10,000 participants, while Jaipur drew over 6,000 attendees.

The Chandigarh leg recorded 17,000 attendees on ground, which included 3,236 active players. Across these early rounds, 12 college squads secured their spots for the final event in Delhi NCR.

Delhi NCR Schedule and Finale Venue

The final leg in the national capital region includes stops at four academic institutions before the title decider:

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), New Delhi: Aug. 11 to Aug. 12

The NorthCap University, Gurugram: Aug. 13 to Aug. 14

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi: Aug. 17 to Aug. 18

Bennett University, Greater Noida: Aug. 19 to Aug. 20

Grand LAN Finale (Bennett University): Aug. 21

Format and Hardware

College squads compete in BGMI Team Deathmatch (TDM) qualifier rounds on their respective campuses. The winning squad from each of the 16 participating universities qualifies for the Delhi NCR finals.

The playoff stages and the Grand LAN Finale will run on the OnePlus Nord 6, which serves as the official tournament device. Alongside the main matches, the tour setup offers a creator program called Creator Lobby, community zones, and hands-on trial spaces for OnePlus hardware.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is OnePlus Campus Dominate 2026?

A1. It is the third edition of an annual collegiate mobile esports tournament organized by OnePlus across major universities in India.

Q2. Which game is played in this tournament?

A2. Participating student teams play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in a Team Deathmatch format.

Q3. What is the total prize pool for Campus Dominate 2026?

A3. The tournament carries a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh for the winners.

Q4. When and where is the Grand LAN Finale happening?

A4. The Grand LAN Finale will take place on Aug. 21, 2026, at Bennett University in Greater Noida.

Q5. Which smartphone will players use during the finals?

A5. All tournament playoffs and final matches will run on the OnePlus Nord 6.