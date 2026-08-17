Haier Launches F17 Washing Machine with Tilted Touch Screen in India at Rs 75,990

Haier Appliances India introduced its latest premium front-load washer-dryer model, the Haier F17, featuring an adjustable display interface designed to reduce physical strain during daily chores. The new model introduces a Smart Flip TFT touch screen that tilts at angles of 15 degrees, 20 degrees, and 25 degrees, allowing users to operate the appliance without bending down. Haier Appliances India, a major home appliances manufacturer established in 2003 with headquarters in Greater Noida, has priced the 12 kg capacity appliance at Rs 75,990.

Key takeaways

Adjustable Interface: Smart Flip TFT screen tilts at 15°, 20°, and 25° angles for upright viewing.

Smart Flip TFT screen tilts at 15°, 20°, and 25° angles for upright viewing. Wash and Dry System: Single-unit 12 kg washer-dryer configuration.

Single-unit 12 kg washer-dryer configuration. Smart Programs: AI Wash and 24 specific stain removal settings.

AI Wash and 24 specific stain removal settings. Hardware Specs: Beltless Direct Motion motor with a 525 mm drum.

Beltless Direct Motion motor with a 525 mm drum. Pricing and Support: Retails at Rs 75,990 with a 4-year product warranty and 12-year motor coverage.

Hardware and Wash Functions

The Haier F17 runs on a beltless Direct Motion motor that connects directly to the drum, cutting down operational vibrations and noise levels. Inside, the unit houses a 525 mm Super Drum designed to handle large laundry loads and minimize fabric entanglement.

The built-in AI Wash system detects the weight of the laundry load, identifies fabric types, and sets water levels and cycle times automatically. To handle tough marks, the system offers 24 specific stain treatment modes covering common spills like tea, coffee, mud, sweat, and oil.

The model also incorporates Essence Wash, which premixes detergent with water into a concentrated solution before spraying it onto the fabrics. Smart Dosing automatically dispenses the precise detergent volume needed for each load, avoiding excess product usage.

Hygiene and Drying Features

For sanitization, the F17 includes a Steam Wash option that applies high-temperature vapor to eliminate allergens, bacteria, and dust mites from garments. The appliance applies an Anti-Bacteria Treatment to critical components, while a Dual Spray mechanism washes down the glass door and gasket after each cycle to prevent detergent build-up and mold growth.

The combined washer-dryer unit allows users to dry clothing directly after the wash cycle without transferring wet clothes to a separate machine. The drying system provides customizable drying options based on the garment material to prevent fabric damage from overheating.

Built-in Wi-Fi lets users track and start cycles through smartphone controls.

Pricing and Retail Availability

The Haier F17 12 kg washer-dryer is on sale across India through retail appliance stores and the official Haier India online store. Haier provides a 4-year comprehensive warranty on the entire machine along with a 12-year warranty on the Direct Motion motor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Haier F17 washing machine in India?

A1. The Haier F17 washer-dryer is priced at Rs 75,990 for the 12 kg model.

Q2. What are the tilt angles available on the Haier F17 display?

A2. The Smart Flip TFT touch screen adjusts to three viewing angles: 15 degrees, 20 degrees, and 25 degrees.

Q3. Does the Haier F17 support smart remote control?

A3. Yes, the F17 comes with Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor and control wash cycles remotely.

Q4. What warranty does Haier provide with the F17 washing machine?

A4. The appliance includes a 4-year comprehensive warranty and a 12-year warranty on the Direct Motion motor.