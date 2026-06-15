OnePlus Debuts Budget Friendly N Series Smartphones in India with N6 Launching This June

OnePlus announced its brand new N Series smartphone lineup in India today, creating a dedicated category aimed at young consumers in the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 price segment. The premium technology company confirmed that the first phone under this fresh lineup, the OnePlus N6, will officially debut on June 30. This expansion repositions the product strategy of OnePlus India into three distinct price tiers to serve different consumer budgets.

Key Takeaways

New Budget Category: The N Series targets Gen Z and young buyers within the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 price range.

The N Series targets Gen Z and young buyers within the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 price range. Launch Date Set: The OnePlus N6 will be the debut device, launching officially on June 30.

The OnePlus N6 will be the debut device, launching officially on June 30. Three Tier Strategy: The brand now divides its devices into the N Series, Nord Series, and Flagship Series.

The brand now divides its devices into the N Series, Nord Series, and Flagship Series. Retail and Service Expansion: The brand expands its post purchase service network to 500 centres by using the OPPO retail footprint.

Understanding the Portfolio Reset

The Indian smartphone market recorded shipments of over 152 million devices in 2025. To capture a wider share of these buyers, the brand restructured its catalog into three clearly separated buckets.

The entry tier is the new N Series, priced from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, which brings core performance and long battery life to budget conscious buyers. Sitting above this is the Nord Series, ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, which offers flagship inspired features for mid range consumers. The highest tier remains the Flagship Series, priced at Rs 50,000 and above, which delivers premium design alongside top tier innovations.

India has a massive demographic base of over 377 million Gen Z consumers, who purchase about 44% of the smartphones in the country. This generation treats mobile devices as their primary displays for everyday entertainment, casual gaming, school learning, and content creation.

Ford, Vice President of OnePlus India, explained that the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 tier is the absolute center of the domestic mobile market. According to the executive, the name N represents New, Neo, and Never Off, highlighting high-capacity battery performance and day to day reliability.

Apart from the hardware changes, the company optimized its channel approach by growing its customer service centres from 400 to 500 across the country. This expansion relies heavily on leveraging the physical footprint of sister brand OPPO to provide better assistance to buyers in smaller towns.

More details about the specific hardware specifications, design variants, and availability of the OnePlus N6 will emerge in the coming weeks ahead of the official end of month launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the launch date of the OnePlus N6 in India?

A1. The OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch on June 30.

Q2. What is the expected price range for the new OnePlus N Series?

A2. The smartphones under this new category will retail within the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 price segment.

Q3. What are the three smartphone categories for the brand in India now?

A3. The brand now operates across the N Series for budget buyers, the Nord Series for mid range consumers, and the Flagship Series for premium devices.

Q4. How does the N Series differ from the existing Nord Series?

A4. The N Series is a budget tier priced between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000. The Nord Series sits higher, covering the Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 price bracket.

Q5. How has the company expanded its repair network for Indian buyers?

A5. The brand grew its network from 400 to 500 service centres across India by utilizing the operational network and footprint of OPPO.