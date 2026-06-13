TECNO Mobile India Announces POVA 8 5G with 8000mAh Battery and Interactive Rear Lighting

TECNO Mobile India expanded its smartphone lineup on June 11, 2026, with the official launch of the POVA 8 5G. Moving away from traditional smartphone aesthetics, the device adopts a distinct cyberpunk design language. Key technical milestones include an 8000mAh battery, a 144Hz high-refresh-rate display, and a triple-chipset internal architecture optimized for steady network performance across India. Sales are scheduled to begin on June 18, 2026, via Flipkart and major retail outlets nationwide.

Key Takeaways

Battery Capacity: Equipped with an 8000mAh cell that supports 45W wired fast charging.

Equipped with an 8000mAh cell that supports 45W wired fast charging. Interactive Design: Features the Alive Matrix rear lighting system that pulses dynamically for calls, alerts, and music playback.

Features the Alive Matrix rear lighting system that pulses dynamically for calls, alerts, and music playback. Network Components: Combines a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 main processor with dedicated G1 and SE1 co-processors to handle 20 5G bands.

Combines a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 main processor with dedicated G1 and SE1 co-processors to handle 20 5G bands. Hardware Pricing: Launches at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM option.

Launches at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM option. Bundled Software: Ships with Android 16-based HiOS 16 and includes a complimentary three-month subscription to Google AI Pro.

Cyberpunk Design and Interactive Matrix

The rear section of the handset moves away from standard static panels. Dubbed the Alive Matrix, this interactive system relies on digital architecture and machine design patterns to provide real-time responses. The light panel shifts and flashes depending on notifications, incoming calls, current music tracks, and human touch. The outer body comes in 16-Bit White and Terminal Green color options, built around sharp geometric lines and metallic surfaces.

Hardware Metrics and Connectivity Setup

The internal architecture relies on three separate silicon components to balance computing and signal reliability. The primary MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset handles application processing and gaming duties. It works in close coordination with a custom G1 hardware unit for cellar reception and an SE1 chip for local network stability. This specialized architecture helps the phone maintain operational data speeds on 20 distinct 5G bands even inside elevators or basements.

The front of the phone carries a 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. Outdoor readability relies on a peak brightness level of 950 nits. To manage temperatures under heavy use, TECNO integrated a large graphite thermal cooling sheet measuring 14,689 square millimeters. Daily physical defense comes from a certified MIL-STD-810H build alongside an IP64 dust and splash rating.

Optics and Power Delivery

Imaging functions rely on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera sensor that works with local AI routines to optimize exposure in varied environments. Front-facing captures use a 13-megapixel sensor equipped with software modes for dual-video capture and vlogging.

The 8000mAh battery provides prolonged operations, yielding up to 29 hours of continuous video streaming. The packaged 45W adapter helps replenish the cells quickly. Commenting on the strategy, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, explained that the model targets users looking for bold designs alongside high-capacity power and signal performance rather than conventional, blending designs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the POVA 8 5G in India?

A1. The smartphone starts at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999.

Q2. When and where can consumers buy this device?

A2. The handset goes on sale starting June 18, 2026. It will be available through Flipkart as well as leading offline physical retail stores across India.

Q3. What purpose do the extra chips serve inside the phone?

A3. Beside the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, the phone uses a G1 chip to sustain mobile network signals in poor reception zones and an SE1 chip to improve Wi-Fi range and throughput.

Q4. Is the phone protected against accidental water drops or dust?

A4. Yes, the device has an IP64 rating for solid dust resistance and light water splashes, and it passes MIL-STD-810H military tests for drops and temperature extremes.

Q5. What are the software highlights included with the package?

A5. It operates on HiOS 16 built on Android 16. Retail boxes also bundle a 3-month free trial of the Google AI Pro service with 2TB of cloud storage space.