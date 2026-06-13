ASUS Launches Three New Budget Friendly Chromebooks in India Starting at INR 26990

ASUS just added three new ChromeOS laptops to its lineup in India. They’re aiming these at students, families, and young professionals. The new models are the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, CM14, and CM15. Each one comes with Google AI tools built in, plus the usual cloud features. So, you get help with school, work, or just streaming something at home. Prices start at INR 26,990. You can grab them on Amazon or straight from ASUS online.

Key Takeaways

Product Lineup : The launch includes the 2-in-1 CM32 Detachable alongside the standard clamshell CM14 and CM15 laptops.

: The launch includes the 2-in-1 CM32 Detachable alongside the standard clamshell CM14 and CM15 laptops. Pricing and Availability : Prices start at INR 26,990 for the CM14, INR 28,990 for the CM15, and INR 37,990 for the CM32 Detachable. Pre-orders for the CM32 are open, whereas the CM14 and CM15 go on sale on June 19, 2026.

: Prices start at INR 26,990 for the CM14, INR 28,990 for the CM15, and INR 37,990 for the CM32 Detachable. Pre-orders for the CM32 are open, whereas the CM14 and CM15 go on sale on June 19, 2026. Google Partnership : Buyers receive three months of free Google AI Pro access and 5TB of cloud storage space.

: Buyers receive three months of free Google AI Pro access and 5TB of cloud storage space. Hardware Profiles: The laptops feature MediaTek Kompanio 540 processors, military-grade durability, and long battery endurance reaching up to 20 hours on specific models.

Versatile Computing with the CM32 Detachable

The premium model in this release is the ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable. This 2-in-1 device functions as a standard laptop or a standalone tablet when separated from its keyboard. The tablet portion weighs 640 grams and has a metallic chassis built to pass US military-grade durability tests.

ASUS equips the CM32 Detachable with a 12.1-inch touchscreen display featuring a 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen uses Corning Gorilla Glass for scratch protection. For performance, the device relies on an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of internal eMMC storage. The device provides up to 12 hours of battery life and supports charging through a standard USB Type-C port. The retail box packs a magnetic stand, a detachable spill-resistant keyboard, and an ASUS Pen stylus.

Reliable Endurance with the CM14 and CM15

The standard clamshell models, ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15, balance screen real estate against portability. The CM14 features a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display, while the CM15 upgrades to a larger 15.6-inch Full HD screen. Both devices feature a 180-degree lay-flat hinge that simplifies screen sharing during group studies or office meetings.

The internal specifications match across both variants. They utilize the MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, supporting up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Due to the efficient 6nm processor architecture, these laptops deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Physical connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, an audio jack, and a dedicated HDMI 1.4 port for external monitors.

Local Pricing, Finance, and Pre-Order Offers

ASUS structured the pricing to target budget-conscious buyers and students:

ASUS Chromebook CM1405 : Starts at INR 26,990

: Starts at INR 26,990 ASUS Chromebook CM1505 : Starts at INR 28,990

: Starts at INR 28,990 ASUS Chromebook CM3206: Starts at INR 37,990

Early buyers of the CM32 Detachable can access a promotional pre-order bundle. By paying an extra fee of INR 999, customers secure a warranty extension pack, three years of local accidental damage protection, and an ASUS MD102 wireless mouse. ASUS offers No-Cost EMI options and retail financing across the entire range to make purchases easier for first-time laptop buyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What operating system do the new ASUS laptops run?

A1. All three devices run on Google ChromeOS, providing access to web applications, Android apps via the Google Play Store, and automatic background security updates.

Q2. What are the complementary Google benefits included with these models?

A2. ASUS provides three months of complimentary access to Google AI Pro features along with 5TB of cloud storage to help users explore advanced digital workflows.

Q3. Are the keyboard and stylus sold separately for the CM32 Detachable?

A3. No, the retail box for the CM32 Detachable includes the magnetic stand cover, the spill-resistant detachable soft keyboard, and the ASUS Pen stylus.

Q4. Can I connect an external monitor to the ASUS Chromebook CM14 and CM15?

A4. Yes, both the CM14 and CM15 include a full-sized built-in HDMI 1.4 port, alongside DisplayPort compatibility over their USB Type-C ports, allowing for easy external displays.