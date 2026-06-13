OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Audio Portfolio Expansion Teased in India

OnePlus officially teased the upcoming launch of its latest true wireless stereo earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4, expanding its budget-friendly audio segment in India. The company confirmed that a new addition to the Nord audio portfolio is on the way, following the previous success of the Nord Buds 3 series. The upcoming audio accessory aims to deliver balanced sound quality and practical daily features at an accessible price point for Indian consumers. OnePlus will share exact pricing, availability, and hardware specifications in the coming days.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus officially confirmed the upcoming arrival of the Nord Buds 4 true wireless earbuds for the Indian market.

This model follows the Nord Buds 3. Expect the same focus on price and the basics you actually need.

Anticipated features include active noise cancellation, low latency for mobile gaming, and fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Consumers can expect integration with the HeyMelody application and native settings on OnePlus smartphones.

Expected Features and Segment Context

The Nord series represents the accessible ecosystem from OnePlus, global consumer electronics brand known for smartphones and audio accessories. While OnePlus has not detailed the internal hardware of the Nord Buds 4, the industry expects evolutionary updates over the previous generation. The older Nord Buds 3 featured 12.4mm titanized dynamic drivers, 32dB active noise cancellation, and up to 43 hours of total playback time with the charging case.

Industry standards indicate that the upcoming Nord Buds 4 will likely retain a similar 12.4mm dynamic driver setup to maintain deep bass performance through the proprietary BassWave algorithm. Dual-device pairing, standard touch controls, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance are also highly anticipated. The earbuds will likely target the under 3,000 rupees price bracket in India, competing against affordable audio products from brands like realme, boAt, and Noise.

The brand traditionally introduces a standard model alongside a more premium Pro variant in its audio lineup. A Nord Buds 4 Pro variant could appear later with advanced features such as higher decibel noise cancellation, spatial audio, and higher-resolution audio codecs like LHDC 5.0. Sales will likely happen through the official OnePlus India website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and partner offline retail stores across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 in India?

A1. OnePlus has not announced the official pricing for the Nord Buds 4 yet. Based on previous generational pricing, the earbuds are expected to launch under 3,000 rupees.

Q2. Will the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 feature Active Noise Cancellation?

A2. While OnePlus has not shared the final specifications, the Nord Buds 4 will almost certainly include Active Noise Cancellation, considering the previous Nord Buds 3 offered up to 32dB noise cancellation.

Q3. Can I connect the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 to two devices simultaneously?

A3. Yes, dual-device connection is standard across recent OnePlus audio products, allowing users to switch audio sources between a phone and a laptop easily.

Q4. How can non-OnePlus users manage the settings of these earbuds?

A4. Users with non-OnePlus Android or iOS devices can manage the earbuds, adjust equalizers, and update firmware using the official HeyMelody application.