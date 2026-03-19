OnePlus launches Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB noise cancellation and 54 hour battery

As of today, OnePlus has released the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for an official price of INR 3,999, which expands their audio portfolio in India. These new earbuds emphasize heavy bass and high levels of quietness with active noise cancellation of up to 55 decibels. Customers may purchase the device from March 23, 2026, through all important e-commerce platforms and offline distributors. OnePlus will temporarily sell the earbuds for INR 3,799 during the first sale period.

Key takeaways

Price and availability: Launching at INR 3,999 , limited period offer at INR 3,799 from March 23.

Noise cancellation: Up to 55dB noise cancellation across a bandwidth of 5000Hz.

Battery life: Up to 54 hours of audio playback on a single charge, with the case.

Modern connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0 and LC3 codec for high-res audio.

Gaming mode: There is a spatial audio mode designed for games, especially BGMI and Free Fire.Smart Controls: Adds slide volume controls on the stems and real time translation via the HeyMelody app.

Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation and Sound Quality

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro handles background noise with updated mechanism. Using AI, the earbuds listen to surroundings and switch between low, medium, and heavy noise cancellation. This noise cancellation system has received the highest performance rating from global testing laboratory, TÜV Rheinland.

New drivers were implemented in the company for sound production. These drivers deliver 2x the power of the previous Pro model. With a titanium finish, bass remains full and mids stay unobstructed. The Gaming Spatial Audio feature is available for competitive mobile gaming. Players can better experience tactical shooters by being able to hear the exact position of enemy footsteps or gunfire.

Battery and Connectivity

These earbuds come equipped with OnePlus’s own Bluetooth 6.0, which helps keep a consistent connection when you’re moving through a barrier of other Bluetooth devices, like when you’re at a train station or a marketplace. OnePlus’s Bluetooth 6.0 technology also allows for streaming high def music thanks to LC-DC 5.0. For voice calls, the device features 6 microphones that utilize AI to provide wind noise cancellation. The device picks up your voice and transmits it clearly, even if you’re moving 25km/h!

The battery capitalizes on OnePlus’s technology. The battery case, along with the earbuds, provides 54 hours of total use if the user leaves the ANC feature turned off. After only 10 minutes of charging in the case, the user can obtain another 5 hours of use with the device. This is especially useful on extended trips and week-long working commitments where the user has limited opportunities to recharge the device.

Design and Smart Features

The total weight of each earbud is only 4 grams, which minimizes discomfort and allows more hours in a row of continuous use. The earbuds utilize an IP55 rating, which combats moisture from sweat and dirt. The newest innovation in the design is the sliding control along the stem that allows for adjustments to the volume without needing to reach for the phone.

Free real-time translation is offered through the HeyMelody app for the newly released OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro earbuds. This feature allows users to hear translations of conversations in English, French, Spanish, and Hindi. Earbuds real-time translation is available for users running the latest OxygenOS 15.0.1 software update. Moreover, the Buds 4 Pro supports Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for quick device pairing.

FAQ

Q1: What is the cost of OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro in India?

A1: INR 3,999 is the official price, however due to the launch offer of limited period pricing, the price is slashed to INR 3,799.

Q2: When can I purchase OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro?

A2: For OnePlus.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline Experience Stores, one can start purchasing on 23 March 2026.

Q3: Do the earbuds have volume control?

A3: Yes, the Nord Buds 4 Pro have volume control which is done by swiping up or down the stems.

Q4: What is the battery life on a single charge?

A4: With the active noise cancellation closed, there is a total of 54 hours battery life with the case.