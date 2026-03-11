OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launching in India on March 19 with 55dB Noise Cancellation

OnePlus has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Nord Buds 4 Pro, a new pair of wireless earbuds aimed at delivering premium audio features at a more accessible price point. The full reveal is scheduled for March 19 in India, and based on the early details shared by the company, the earbuds appear to bring notable improvements over the previous generation.

The Nord Buds series has gradually evolved into a strong mid range audio lineup, and this new model pushes things a bit further. The Nord Buds 4 Pro introduce stronger active noise cancellation, upgraded drivers, and support for high resolution wireless audio. At the same time, OnePlus has also addressed user feedback by adding physical volume sliders directly on the earbud stems.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date: Official reveal and sales begin on March 19 in India.

Noise Cancellation: Up to 55dB active noise cancellation with TÜV Rheinland certification.

Audio Quality: Supports LHDC 5.0 high resolution audio and spatial sound.

Drivers: Titanium coated drivers that deliver double the power of the previous generation.

Design: Lightweight earbuds weighing 4.4 grams each, available in Radiant Gray and Raven Black.

Controls: Includes physical volume sliders on the stems for easier sound adjustment.

Advanced noise cancellation and upgraded audio hardware

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro represent a clear step forward for the Nord audio lineup, which operates as a more accessible product family under the broader OnePlus brand. The biggest improvement appears to be the stronger noise blocking capability.

With 55 decibels of active noise cancellation, the earbuds are designed to significantly reduce everyday background sounds such as traffic noise, office chatter, or the hum of public transport. According to OnePlus, this performance has received certification from TÜV Rheinland, an independent organization known for testing technical equipment and consumer electronics.

Inside the earbuds, OnePlus has introduced titanium coated drivers. These drivers are responsible for producing sound, and the company claims they deliver 100 percent more power than the drivers used in the Nord Buds 3 Pro. The titanium coating helps maintain rigidity in the diaphragm, which can improve sound clarity, particularly for vocals and bass heavy tracks.

The earbuds also support spatial audio, which creates a more immersive listening experience by simulating sound coming from different directions around the listener.

New user features and refined design

OnePlus has clearly paid attention to user feedback with this generation. One of the most noticeable additions is the physical volume slider integrated into the earbud stems. This allows users to adjust volume levels directly from the earbuds without reaching for their phone.

Each earbud contains three microphones, which work together to detect the user’s voice while filtering out environmental noise during calls. This setup helps improve voice clarity, especially in windy or crowded environments.

The charging case has also been redesigned. It is 10 percent smaller than the previous version, making it easier to carry in smaller pockets or bags. Even with the smaller size, OnePlus indicates that battery life remains a key focus for the product.

Comfort also seems to be part of the design philosophy. Each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams, which should allow users to wear them for extended listening sessions without noticeable fatigue.

Availability and connectivity features

The Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available in two color options: Radiant Gray and Raven Black. In terms of connectivity, the earbuds support LHDC 5.0, a wireless audio codec designed to deliver higher bitrates and improved sound quality over Bluetooth.

For users with compatible devices, LHDC can provide clearer and more detailed music playback compared to standard Bluetooth audio codecs.

Interested buyers in India will be able to learn more about the earbuds and purchase them through major online retailers such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus website once the product launches on March 19.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery life of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro?

A1: The exact battery life figures are expected to be confirmed during the March 19 launch event. However, OnePlus has indicated that the redesigned case still maintains the long battery performance associated with previous Nord Buds models.

Q2: Do these earbuds work with non OnePlus phones?

A2: Yes. The Nord Buds 4 Pro connect using standard Bluetooth technology and will work with both Android and iOS devices. Some features such as spatial audio may perform best when paired with OnePlus devices or through the HeyMelody companion app.

Q3: What does 55dB noise cancellation mean?

A3: Decibels measure sound intensity. A rating of 55dB active noise cancellation means the earbuds can significantly reduce the loudness of common environmental sounds, making music or calls easier to hear in noisy surroundings.

Q4: Are the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro water resistant?

A4: The final durability rating will likely be confirmed at the official launch event. Previous Nord Buds models generally featured IP55 ratings, offering protection against sweat and light water exposure.