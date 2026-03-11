Xiaomi India Unveils Xiaomi 17 Series With Advanced Leica LOFIC Sensor Technology

Xiaomi India has officially introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, bringing a strong focus on professional photography, flagship-level performance, and long battery endurance.

The new lineup continues Xiaomi’s deep collaboration with Leica, the German camera brand known for its premium optics and imaging expertise. This partnership has shaped much of the camera system in the Xiaomi 17 series, and the results, at least on paper, are quite ambitious.

Perhaps the most notable development is the debut of LOFIC sensor technology in the Ultra model. This new imaging approach is designed to improve how smartphone cameras deal with challenging lighting conditions. Situations like bright sunsets, glowing street lights, or dark city streets often confuse traditional sensors. Xiaomi claims the new sensor architecture helps retain detail in both bright and dark areas within the same frame. If it works as promised, it could make a visible difference in real-world photography.

Key Takeaways

Xiaomi 17 Ultra introduces a 1-inch main sensor with LOFIC technology for improved dynamic range.

Xiaomi 17 focuses on compact design with a 16cm display and 6330mAh battery.

Both devices run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform.

Pricing begins at ₹89,999 for Xiaomi 17 and ₹1,29,999 for Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Early buyers of the Ultra receive a Photography Kit Pro worth ₹19,999.

Breakthrough Leica Imaging and LOFIC Technology

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra clearly stands as the flagship highlight of the series. It introduces a 1-inch main camera sensor equipped with LOFIC technology, something that hasn’t been commonly seen in smartphones yet.

LOFIC stands for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor. In practical terms, this technology allows the sensor to capture and store more light information, especially in extremely bright areas of an image. Traditional smartphone cameras sometimes struggle here. Highlights can become blown out, and darker areas may lose detail entirely.

With the LOFIC sensor, the camera is able to preserve both ends of the exposure range at the same time. Xiaomi suggests this produces photos that feel closer to what the human eye naturally perceives, particularly in high-contrast scenes.

Beyond the main camera, the Ultra also features a Leica-branded 200MP telephoto system. The telephoto lens includes a mechanical optical zoom mechanism that moves smoothly between 75mm and 100mm focal lengths. Instead of jumping between preset zoom levels, the camera allows gradual transitions. Photographers who like precise framing for portraits or distant subjects may appreciate that flexibility.

Despite the advanced camera hardware, Xiaomi has managed to keep the phone relatively slim. The device measures 8.29mm in thickness, making it the thinnest Ultra model the company has released so far.

Performance and Compact Design

While the Ultra targets photography enthusiasts, the standard Xiaomi 17 is designed for users who prefer a more compact device.

It features a 16cm display and weighs 191 grams, which should make it easier to handle compared to many large flagship phones. Compact phones often compromise on battery capacity, but Xiaomi seems to have taken a different approach here.

The Xiaomi 17 includes a 6330mAh battery with 16 percent silicon content. Silicon-enhanced batteries can store more energy in the same physical space, allowing the device to maintain a relatively slim design while still delivering long battery life. In theory, it should comfortably last through a full day of heavy usage.

Both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. This processor is designed for demanding tasks such as 4K video editing, high-end gaming, and AI-driven photography processing. Performance improvements are expected to be noticeable, especially for multitasking and graphics-intensive applications.

The displays on both models also push brightness levels quite far. Xiaomi claims a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, which should help with outdoor visibility, particularly under strong sunlight. Considering India’s climate, that’s a practical advantage.

Additionally, both phones feature LTPO display technology, allowing the refresh rate to dynamically adjust between 1Hz and 120Hz. When the screen is static, the refresh rate drops to save power. When scrolling or gaming, it ramps up to deliver smoother visuals.

India Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has positioned the new series competitively within the Indian premium smartphone market.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at ₹1,29,999. During the early bird sale, which runs from 13th to 17th March, buyers will receive a Photography Kit Pro worth ₹19,999 at no additional cost. This kit is designed to enhance mobile photography with accessories tailored for the device.

The Xiaomi 17 starts at ₹89,999. Xiaomi is also offering a launch promotion where customers can purchase the 512GB storage variant for the price of the 256GB version.

Both smartphones will be available through Amazon.in, mi.com, and Xiaomi’s offline retail partners across India starting 18th March 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the benefit of the LOFIC sensor in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra?

A1: The LOFIC sensor helps prevent blown-out highlights in photos. It enables the camera to capture scenes with strong contrast, such as a person standing in front of a bright window, while maintaining detail in both the background and the subject.

Q2: Does the Xiaomi 17 series support fast charging?

A2: Yes. The Xiaomi 17 supports 100W HyperCharge, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra supports 90W wired charging. Both smartphones also support 50W wireless charging.

Q3: Is the Xiaomi 17 waterproof?

A3: The Xiaomi 17 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it is protected against dust, water submersion, and even high-pressure water jets.

Q4: What are the bank offers available at launch?

A4: SBI Credit Card users can receive an instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Additionally, No-Cost EMI plans for the Xiaomi 17 start from ₹9,999 per month, making it slightly easier for buyers to spread out the cost.