Uttar Pradesh Deploys 110 Electric Buses for Jewar Airport Connectivity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to deploy 110 electric buses in the initial phase to connect passengers to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. Speaking at a high-level state planning meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that the public transport network must become fully operational before proposed flights begin on June 15. The state plan involves running a total of 500 electric buses across Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region to build a dependable travel grid.

Key Takeaways

Noida International Airport will get 110 electric buses in the first phase ahead of its June 15 launch.

The state aims to set up 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with 2,500 already functioning.

Authorities must acquire required land for major link expressways by the end of June.

Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems plans a Rs 125 crore investment in the Aligarh Defence Node.

A new special cell in the Chief Minister’s Office will monitor high-priority development projects.

Expanding Electric Infrastructure and Expressways

The state currently has about 15.5 lakh registered electric vehicles. To support this growth, the government set a target to build 10,000 charging stations by 2030. Officials confirmed that 2,500 stations are already operational across various districts.

The Chief Minister also reviewed progress on multiple expressway projects to accelerate industrial growth and job creation. He set a clear deadline of June 30 to complete the necessary land acquisition for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, and Jhansi Link Expressway. Officials stated that authorities have already acquired 55 percent of the land for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway. Meanwhile, the government has approved the alignment for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway, and teams are preparing the land acquisition blueprint.

Logistics and Industrial Hub Progress

The government is securing land for transport infrastructure. For the Multi Modal Logistic Hub, officials have taken possession of 301 hectares out of the total 323 hectares needed. The deadline for developers to submit tenders for this project is now July 6, 2026. For the Multi Modal Transport Hub, 144 hectares out of 200 hectares are available.

The Chief Minister asked industrial authorities to simplify building approval rules to make them transparent and bound by strict timelines. He also reviewed the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, ordering immediate recruitment for vacant positions. The state has filled 40 out of 136 vacant posts at the state headquarters and is advertising the remaining 96 posts. Another 360 positions are open at district and block levels.

The meeting also covered updates on the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park projects in Lucknow. The Chief Minister ordered officials to advance these projects quickly by connecting them to local agricultural and industrial sectors. Officials have held initial talks with international organizations and top seed firms to establish a consensus on the Seed Park framework.

Defence and Agriculture Investments

In the Aligarh Defence Node, Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited proposed a Rs 125 crore investment. A technical evaluation committee and a land allotment committee have cleared this proposal, and the remaining formal procedures are underway.

For agricultural growth, the state is setting up an Agri Export Hub near the Jewar Airport and an Aqua Bridge project in Unnao to link local products with international markets. The Agri Export Hub requires 50 acres of land, and officials have located 29 acres. The Unnao Aqua Bridge project has secured 60 acres to build facilities for fish processing, feed manufacturing, and packaging.

To maintain strict oversight, a dedicated monitoring cell within the Chief Minister’s Office will directly track these high-priority projects under the CM Samiksha program.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will flight operations begin at Noida International Airport?

A1. Flight operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar are scheduled to begin on June 15.

Q2. How many electric buses will run to Jewar Airport initially?

A2. The Uttar Pradesh government will deploy 110 electric buses in the initial phase to provide transport connectivity to the airport.

Q3. What is the target for electric vehicle charging stations in Uttar Pradesh?

A3. The state aims to set up 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations by the year 2030, with 2,500 stations already operating.

Q4. What is the status of the Multi Modal Logistic Hub tender?

A4. The government has extended the final date for developers to submit tenders for the Multi Modal Logistic Hub until July 6, 2026.

Q5. Which company is investing in the Aligarh Defence Node?

A5. Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node.