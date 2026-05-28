HARMAN Professional presents new JBL equipment and spatial audio at PALM Expo 2026

HARMAN Professional Solutions is rolling out a bigger spatial audio setup and new gear at PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai. The show runs May 28 to 30. This year, the HARMAN Live Arena has eight live acts, all powered by FLUX:: SPAT Revolution tech. If you work in audio in India, this is your first chance to get hands-on with the latest JBL, AKG, and Martin Professional products.

Key Takeaways

HARMAN Live Arena scales up to eight spatial audio performances over three days.

New JBL SRX900 Series loudspeakers, AKG C Series microphones, and Martin Professional lighting products debut in India.

The setup includes dedicated EDM sessions to test the new JBL SRX922 and SRX918SF audio systems.

The company wants to show how audio and lighting actually work together in a real venue. Amar Subash, who runs HARMAN Professional Solutions APAC, says this setup is about giving you a creative experience, not just a boring product demo. The idea is to show a full system in action and, maybe, push the industry a bit.

On the main stage, FLUX:: SPAT tech handles real-time audio, so the crowd gets true spatial sound. Martin Professional is in charge of lighting. HARMAN even built a new audience stage setup just for this year.

Indian buyers get haIf you’re buying in India, you can try out the AKG C Series mics and the new JBL SRX900 Series, including three new multipurpose loudspeakers. For lighting, you can check out the Martin Professional MAC One Beam and the Martin Macula System.and Educational Workshops

HARMAN lined up a mix of music for all three days. You’ll hear classical fusion, jazz, indie rock, and folk. Day one has 43 LA Sayar, Pratik, and Sambit doing classical fusion, then Nimad with folk, and a Tabla Symphony by Ojas Adhiya. Day two is modern jazz from Rahul, Gino, and Shashank, plus fusion from Shadow and Light, and tribal folk from Shanka Tribe. The last day wraps up with progressive rock by DRS, a classical duo (Abhay Nayampally and Shravan Samsi), indie rock by Jatayu, and funk from Funk Assasin with Takitakadime. Between main acts, DJ Himanshu will spin 10-minute EDM sets to put the JBL SRX922 and SRX918SF systems through their paces.

The company is also hosting educational sessions. On May 28, sound experts Warren D’Souza and Rajesh Khade will lead an audio workshop focused on event deployment. A lighting workshop led by Wouter Verlinden and Becket Tundatil will take place on May 29.

Beyond the main stage, HARMAN has areas dedicated to retail, touring, and fixed installation equipment. HARMAN, a Samsung Electronics subsidiary with about 26,000 workers globally, manages brands like Harman Kardon, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, and Marantz.

FAQs

Q1. What is the HARMAN Live Arena at PALM Expo 2026?

A1. It is a live performance space in Mumbai where HARMAN shows its JBL, AKG, and Martin Professional equipment working together.

Q2. Which new HARMAN products are launching in India at the event?

A2. The company is introducing the AKG C Series microphones, new JBL SRX900 Series point-source loudspeakers, the Martin Professional MAC One Beam, and the Martin Macula System.

Q3. What technology runs the spatial audio at the event?

A3. The live performances use FLUX:: SPAT Revolution technology to render spatial sound in real-time for the audience.

Q4. Who is performing at the HARMAN setup this year?

A4. The schedule features classical, jazz, folk, and rock musicians, alongside EDM producer DJ Himanshu.