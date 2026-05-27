Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India with 72 new models

Samsung just launched its 2026 Vision AI TV lineup in India. That’s 72 new models, spread across six types: Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED, and UHD. All of them use AI to boost picture and sound quality, and you get more ways to tweak your viewing experience. Samsung says these TVs are built for Indian homes, with features that help save energy. The company has held the top spot in global TV sales for 20 years straight, which is no small feat.

Key Takeaways

The new lineup features 72 television models across six display types.

Micro RGB televisions are now available in India with screen sizes from 55 to 115 inches.

The Vision AI Companion combines Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.

Prices start at INR 36,990 for UHD TVs and reach INR 1,24,990 for the base Micro RGB models.

Samsung Vision AI Companion Details

The Vision AI Companion is Samsung’s new smart assistant, built into all 4K and higher models. It combines Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot, so you can ask your TV what to watch, what to eat, or even what to listen to. There’s more. AI Upscaling Pro sharpens up low-res videos on the fly. AI Soccer Mode tweaks picture and sound for sports, and with AI Sound Controller Pro, you can turn down the crowd noise without losing the commentary. Handy if you’re tired of shouting fans.

Micro RGB and OLED Specifications

Micro RGB tech is finally coming to India, with the R95H and R85H series. Each TV uses separate red, green, and blue micro LEDs for precise lighting. You can pick anything from 55 inches up to a massive 115 inches. Glare Free screens help if your room gets a lot of sunlight. The Micro RGB AI Engine Pro handles color, motion, and depth tweaks automatically. Precision Color 100 covers the full BT.2020 color range. The R95H even has certifications for eye safety and circadian rhythm from VDE, if that matters to you.

The OLED lineup includes the S95H, S90H, and S85H. Both the S95H and S90H now have Glare Free screens. The S95H stands out with its FloatLayer Design and Pantone Validated ArtfulColor, so artwork looks as it should. Gamers get a 165Hz refresh rate, plus support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. If you watch a lot of soccer, the OLEDs come with AI Soccer Mode Pro and regular AI Soccer Mode to make matches look and sound better.

Neo QLED Mini LED and The Frame Options

Neo QLED models this year are the QN80H and QN70H. They use a real quantum dot sheet and have the Real QLED TV certification from TÜV Rheinland. You get full color accuracy, even at high brightness. Quantum Mini LED tech means deeper contrast and steady brightness, no matter what you’re watching. Both models handle 4K video and gaming up to 144Hz.

The Mini LED range now has the M80H and M70H, both with Pure Spectrum Color for more depth and clarity. You get a 144Hz refresh rate and the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor on both. The Frame is back too, this time as the LS03H. It gives you access to over 3,000 artworks in Art Mode, and uses QLED processing with a Glare Free screen.

Pricing and Launch Offers

Customers can buy the 2026 models from Samsung retail stores, the official website, and partner channels right now. Base prices for the series are INR 36,990 for UHD, INR 42,990 for Mini LED, INR 52,990 for Neo QLED, INR 56,990 for The Frame, INR 1,14,990 for OLED, and INR 1,24,990 for Micro RGB. Early buyers receive a free soundbar, a free Music Studio unit, and up to 20 percent cashback.

FAQs

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung 2026 TV lineup in India?

A1. The UHD TV range starts at INR 36,990, while the premium Micro RGB range begins at INR 1,24,990.

Q2. Which AI assistants are available on the new Samsung TVs?

A2. The Vision AI Companion combines Bixby, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.

Q3. What sizes are available for the new Samsung Micro RGB TVs?

A3. The Micro RGB models are available in sizes ranging from 55 to 115 inches.